Storm Agnes to batter UK with strong winds and heavy rain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Storm Agnes to batter UK with strong winds and heavy rain

By Press Association
Waves crash against the sea wall in Tramore, County Waterford, as Storm Betty brought strong winds and rain to Ireland. Storm Agnes will affect western regions of the UK and Ireland on Wednesday (Niall Carson/PA)
Waves crash against the sea wall in Tramore, County Waterford, as Storm Betty brought strong winds and rain to Ireland. Storm Agnes will affect western regions of the UK and Ireland on Wednesday (Niall Carson/PA)

Strong winds and heavy rain are set to batter the UK as Storm Agnes sweeps across the country.

Agnes, the first named storm of the season, will affect western regions of the UK and Ireland on Wednesday, with the most powerful winds expected on the Irish Sea coasts.

Gusts of up to 80mph are possible in some places, with inland areas forecast to see gusts of 50 to 60mph.

WEATHER Agnes
(PA Graphics)

Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and northern England will also see heavy rainfall, with the possibility of up to 60mm in high-altitude areas of Scotland.

Stephen Dixon, a Met Office spokesperson, told the PA news agency: “The west of Wales could see about 20mm of rain and towards the South West (of the UK) a little bit less, but these showers could be fairly heavy in nature. Northern Ireland could see an excess of 30mm of rainfall in a relatively short period of time.”

Yellow weather warnings for rain have been issued for parts of Scotland between 9pm on Wednesday and 6am on Thursday, while a yellow warning for wind covers much of the UK expect the South East between noon on Wednesday and 7am on Thursday.

Forecasters are warning of the potential for some damage to buildings from strong winds, as well as the possibility of power cuts for some.

Transport disruption is also expected, with some roads and bridges likely to close.

Mr Dixon said: “There’s still some uncertainty on the exact track and positioning, and the strength of Storm Agnes as it moves in from the west. Stay up to date with the latest warnings because they’re fairly likely to be amended.”

Agnes is set to weaken later on Thursday as it moves further north in the UK, and more settled weather is expected for the weekend.