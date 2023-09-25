Rail experts say downscaling HS2 would be ‘commercial and operational mess’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Rail experts say downscaling HS2 would be ‘commercial and operational mess’

By Press Association
Downscaling HS2 would create ‘a commercial and operational mess’, industry experts have warned (Jacob King/PA)
Downscaling HS2 would create 'a commercial and operational mess', industry experts have warned (Jacob King/PA)

Downscaling HS2 would create “a commercial and operational mess”, industry experts have warned.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt are reported to be meeting to discuss the future of the high-speed rail project in the coming days.

There is speculation the leg from Birmingham to Manchester will be cancelled or delayed while Euston will be axed, both in response to soaring costs.

William Barter, a railway consultant whose recent clients include the Department for Transport, told the PA news agency this would result in “80% of the costs and 20% of the benefits”, while rail engineer and writer Gareth Dennis claimed it would be a “stupid decision”.

Under existing plans, HS2 trains will run on high-speed lines between London and Manchester, as well as running on existing lines to destinations such as Glasgow, Liverpool and North Wales.

Stopping HS2 at Birmingham and not extending the line to Euston means the trains may only be able to be used for a shuttle service between Old Oak Common, west London and Birmingham Curzon Street.

If the planned Handsacre Link goes ahead near Lichfield, Staffordshire, HS2 trains will be able to connect to the existing West Coast Main Line (WCML).

But only the number HS2 trains could run on the WCML is limited to an estimated three per hour as the route south of Manchester has little spare capacity.

It is already used by six passenger train operators and a number of freight companies.

Mr Barter said: “The number of trains you can run is limited by the capacity of Old Oak Common station as a terminus, and the commercial attractiveness of Old Oak Common as a terminus, which is broadly going to be very good for half the people and very bad for the other half.

“That means you probably end up running a West Coast Main Line intercity service that is split between Old Oak Common via the new line and Euston via the old line.

“That’s a commercial and operational mess.”

Mr Barter said in that scenario, the core HS2 route would be “working at about one-third of its operational potential” despite building “the most expensive bit”, which is between London and Birmingham, due to extensive tunnelling, new stations and complex junctions.

He added: “Until you get the railway to Euston, there’s not much benefit in it for anybody anywhere.

“In effect you’d get 80% of the costs and 20% of the benefits.”

Old Oak Common has an estimated capacity of six trains per hour, compared with 17 per hour at Euston.

Mr Barter said: “Without Euston, the last train you want to put into Old Oak Common is an Anglo-Scottish one because they’re carrying people who’ve got luggage and they’re most likely to want taxis to their destination.

“If you chuck them out at Old Oak Common instead of Euston, that’s an additional £30 taxi fare.

“Either that or they’ll be struggling onto the Elizabeth line and interchanging with all their luggage.”

He added: “To get any meaningful use out of anything north of Birmingham, the railway needs to go to Euston.”

Mr Dennis said the “main benefit” of HS2 is creating more space on existing mainlines, enabling more suburban trains to run.

He said: “If you aren’t running the trains to central London then people are going to want the mainline trains to still run on the existing network, which completely destroys the point.

“If you get rid of Euston you massively erode the released capacity benefits, not to mention that the journey time benefits are down by the fact that you have people getting off at Old Oak Common.

“It’s a transparently stupid decision. Only someone doing this for internal party political reasons would be proposing such a thing.”

Mr Dennis said the most significant consequence of failing to build HS2 north of Birmingham would be not getting more services to locations such as Stockport in Greater Manchester or North Wales.

He added: “If you get rid of the line north of Birmingham, you get rid of all those main benefits.”

Mr Barter noted that infrastructure involving the planned HS2 line to Manchester is “shared” with Northern Powerhouse Rail, which is a scheme to boost east-west rail journeys across the North.

He said: “If HS2 doesn’t provide it, Northern Powerhouse Rail will have to all on its own, and that would probably make it unviable.

“You get the best out of infrastructure by sharing it.”

Mr Dennis said: “We always hear the stories of misery of people trying to commute across the North.

“You get rid of HS2, there is no new line across the Pennines.

“Northern Powerhouse Rail doesn’t exist without HS2 going up to Manchester.

“That means all those promises about new northern infrastructure completely evaporate.”