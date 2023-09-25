HS2 says work in Buckinghamshire is bringing ‘real benefits to passengers today’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
HS2 says work in Buckinghamshire is bringing ‘real benefits to passengers today’

By Press Association
A multi-million pound project to enable HS2 trains to run under an existing rail line will bring immediate benefits to passengers, HS2 and Network Rail said (Network Rail/PA)
A multi-million pound project to enable HS2 trains to run under an existing rail line will bring immediate benefits to passengers, HS2 and Network Rail said.

More than one mile of a branch line in Buckinghamshire between Aylesbury and Princes Risborough is being realigned, including with the construction of a new bridge.

This will enable HS2 trains running between London and Birmingham to pass beneath.

HS2 services are not expected to begin until as late as 2033, but it is hoped the work will boost reliability for Chiltern Railways passengers as soon as it is finished as infrastructure on the conventional railway will be more resilient.

Patrick Cawley, a joint director for HS2 and Network Rail’s On Network Works division, told the PA news agency: “What we’re doing really is delivering benefits to passengers on the conventional railway as a consequence of HS2, which is perhaps something that may have been lost in the headlines this weekend.

“It’s a real example of us doing work today and benefiting passengers today.

“HS2 is all about passenger benefits ultimately and levelling up, so it’s an important project for us.”

He added: “It really underlines the fact that HS2 is an integral part of the national rail network.

“It passes beneath it, it joins to it, it’ll be part of the national timetable at a point in time.

“This is a great example of us having to make changes to the conventional rail network to allow HS2 to happen, but it’s bringing real benefits to passengers today.”

Asked if speculation about the future of HS2 north of Birmingham has any impact on the Buckinghamshire work, Mr Cawley responded: “No. The wider question is one for the Government but this is part of HS2 Phase 1 from London to Birmingham.

“We’ll be out on site today and it’s very much a work in progress.”

The conventional line is being closed for 10 weeks while the work takes place.

Chiltern Railways’ services are being strengthened elsewhere during this period.