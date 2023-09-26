Ex-MP jailed over expenses fraud loses appeal against prison sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-MP jailed over expenses fraud loses appeal against prison sentence

By Press Association
Former MP Jared O’Mara was previously found guilty of making fraudulent expenses claims to fund a cocaine habit (South Yorkshire Police)
A former MP jailed for expenses fraud has lost a Court of Appeal bid to challenge his four-year prison sentence.

Jared O’Mara was found to have “abused his position” by trying to claim about £52,000 of taxpayers’ money for work that was never done and jobs that did not exist.

The 41-year-old, who represented the constituency of Sheffield Hallam from 2017 to 2019, went on trial for submitting fake invoices to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) between June and August 2019.

Jared O’Mara
Jared O’Mara was an MP from 2017 to 2019 (PA)

He was accused of making fraudulent expenses claims to fund an “extensive” cocaine habit, with Judge Tom Bayliss KC later saying at sentencing that it had been “cynical, deliberate and dishonest”.

O’Mara sought permission to appeal his sentence, but his renewed application was rejected by the Court of Appeal in London on Tuesday.

Lord Justice Holroyde, Mr Justice Jeremy Baker and Mrs Justice Lambert, came to their decision after receiving written arguments, with no lawyers appearing in court.

Reading out a ruling, Mrs Justice Lambert said the judges found the challenge raised “no arguable ground that the sentence was manifestly excessive”, adding that it was “wholly proportionate” to the offences committed.

She said judges had concluded “without hesitancy” that the appeal “is not meritorious,” she said.

Leeds Crown Court previously heard that O’Mara made four claims for a total of £19,400 from a “fictitious” organisation called Confident About Autism South Yorkshire.

A jury found he also submitted a false contract of employment for his friend John Woodliff, pretending he worked as a constituency support officer.

O’Mara, a former nightclub manager, was cleared of two fraud charges over invoices from another friend, Gareth Arnold, for media work that prosecutors claimed was never carried out.

Gareth Arnold
Gareth Arnold was O’Mara’s chief of staff (PA)

But he was convicted of an offence of fraud after emailing Ipsa in February 2020, falsely claiming the police investigation into him had been completed and he was entitled to be paid the two invoices relating to Arnold, which totalled £4,650.

Prosecutors said the total value of the fraud was about £52,000, including Mr Woodliff’s proposed salary of £28,000.

Arnold, who became O’Mara’s chief of staff in June 2019, was sentenced to 15 months suspended for two years after a jury found him guilty of three fraud charges, but cleared him of a further three.

Mr Woodliff was cleared by the jury of having any role in the fraud.

Prosecutor James Bourne-Arton previously said the fraud was not a victimless crime and that it had an impact on other MPs “because it undermines public trust and confidence in them”.

Mark Kelly KC, defending O’Mara, said he wanted to apologise to his constituents for failing to resign in October 2017, when controversial comments he made online before becoming an MP were revealed, and that he had felt “hounded by the media”.

He told Leeds Crown Court that O’Mara was “an inadequate individual to cope with the stresses and strains of public life” and “resorted to taking drugs, alcohol and distancing himself in many respects from those that were around him”.

“These circumstances were very difficult circumstances for him to cope with, with his particular disabilities,” Mr Kelly added.

But Judge Bayliss said the apology was “entirely disingenuous”, while also finding that O’Mara’s autism did not reduce his culpability.

O’Mara won Sheffield Hallam for Labour from former Liberal Democrat leader Sir Nick Clegg in 2017, but later left the party after a series of controversies.

He stayed in office as an independent MP but did not contest the 2019 general election.