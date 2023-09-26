Man who fought terror attacker: Gallantry medal provides me with ‘closure’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who fought terror attacker: Gallantry medal provides me with ‘closure’

By Press Association
Lukasz Koczocik shows off his Queen’s Gallantry medal (Victoria Jones/PA)
A man who helped tackle the Fishmongers’ Hall terror attacker said being awarded a medal for his bravery has provided him with “closure” over the incident.

Lukasz Koczocik, 43, one of four men who confronted convicted terrorist Usman Khan in November 2019, was presented with the Queen’s Gallantry Medal by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Usman Khan, who had two large knives and a fake suicide belt, fatally stabbed Cambridge graduates Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, in the attack and injured three other people before running on to London Bridge, where he was shot dead by armed police.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Lukasz Koczocik receives his medal from the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He was held off by Mr Koczocik alongside Steven Gallant, John Crilly and Darryn Frost and all four were awarded the medal in this year’s Civilian Gallantry list.

Mr Koczocik, who used a long ceremonial pike taken from the walls of the Grade II-listed building to disarm Khan before police arrived, said it was an “amazing honour” to receive the award in front of his wife Kasha and his mother and brother.

The decoration is awarded for exemplary acts of bravery and this year’s Civilian Gallantry List is the last to have been approved by the late Queen.

Polish national Mr Koczocik told the PA news agency: “This medal has brought closure, this attack is behind me and yet it’s an amazing honour.”

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Lukasz Koczocik chats to the Princess Royal after receiving his medal for gallantry (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He said he would “never” label himself as a hero for his valiant efforts during that fatal day.

“I just did what I thought was right at that time and place, never a hero,” he said.

“I did something which I never expected I could do myself, now I know there’s more in me.

“Every time I think about the people who lost their lives during that day, it still wrenches my gut.

“They were young people, bright people, I never knew them personally but it still makes me feel bad that there was nothing else I could do to stop it.”

John Crilly, one of the four men who confronted the terrorist, was unable to attend Windsor Castle on Tuesday to receive his medal and his investiture will be rearranged for a later date.