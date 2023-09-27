What the papers say – September 27

A number of stories make up Britain’s news agenda on Wednesday, including Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s speech on immigration and Labour’s plans for a 20% VAT increase for private schools.

The Times relays the message from Ms Braverman’s speech, saying immigration “is a threat to the west”.

Presenting Wednesday’s front page from:#TheTimes Immigration is a treat to the west says Braverman For additional #TomorrowsPapersToday and past editions of newspapers and magazines, explore: https://t.co/IG1Cv1wdCy#buyanewspaper pic.twitter.com/Ao1snHS2Xp — The Press Room From TSC News (@channel_tsc) September 26, 2023

The Daily Mirror takes aim at Ms Braverman labelling her speech as a “vile attack on asylum seekers”.

The i continues its coverage of Labour’s plans to hit private schools with a 20% VAT coverage, with private schools threatening to cut ties with state schools if Labour wins the election, while the Daily Mail says Labour’s “class war” begins on day one.

Wednesday's front page: Private schools go to battle with Labour over 20% VAT in first year of winning power#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/un5BHvP2nh — i newspaper (@theipaper) September 26, 2023

MAIL: Labour’s class war begins on Day One #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/wRQYaJahj9 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 26, 2023

The Daily Telegraph says charities and experts say the harm caused by lockdowns to children was preventable.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: Lockdown damage to children was ‘preventable’#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/8oWiTE8Xpv — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 26, 2023

The “massive” salaries given to executives running the £100 billion HS2 railway project has been labelled as “shameful”, the Daily Express reports.

The Sun runs with a story on the sacking of a British Airways pilot.

On tomorrow’s front page: Married British Airways pilot takes drugs then tries to fly packed holiday plane back to UKhttps://t.co/n2vOWwqD6i pic.twitter.com/XDyXhXhudA — The Sun (@TheSun) September 26, 2023

The Independent reports that leaked documents show that NHS staff are “too scared” to report rogue nurses who abuse patients

INDEPENDENT: NHS staff too scared to report rogue nurses who abuse patients #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/EUC6D4GObE — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 26, 2023

A US Federal Trade Commission and 17 US states have sued Amazon, alleging the company uses a monopoly to hurt shoppers, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Wednesday September 27 https://t.co/RFc2KC0zhw pic.twitter.com/h6pkHB6CiK — Financial Times (@FT) September 26, 2023

The Guardian features a story saying health experts are calling on a “feminist approach” to cancer as 800,000 women are dying every year due to being denied “optimal care”.

GUARDIAN: ‘Feminist approach’ to cancer could save 800,000 women’s lives a year #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ExAGt1q9v0 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 26, 2023

And the Daily Star says they have saved the world from World War Three by purchasing a one-acre lunar plot to serve as a buffer between the US and China.