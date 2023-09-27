What the papers say – September 27

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – September 27

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

A number of stories make up Britain’s news agenda on Wednesday, including Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s speech on immigration and Labour’s plans for a 20% VAT increase for private schools.

The Times relays the message from Ms Braverman’s speech, saying immigration “is a threat to the west”.

The Daily Mirror takes aim at Ms Braverman labelling her speech as a “vile attack on asylum seekers”.

The i continues its coverage of Labour’s plans to hit private schools with a 20% VAT coverage, with private schools threatening to cut ties with state schools if Labour wins the election, while the Daily Mail says Labour’s “class war” begins on day one.

The Daily Telegraph says charities and experts say the harm caused by lockdowns to children was preventable.

The “massive” salaries given to executives running the £100 billion HS2 railway project has been labelled as “shameful”, the Daily Express reports.

The Sun runs with a story on the sacking of a British Airways pilot.

The Independent reports that leaked documents show that NHS staff are “too scared” to report rogue nurses who abuse patients

A US Federal Trade Commission and 17 US states have sued Amazon, alleging the company uses a monopoly to hurt shoppers, according to the Financial Times.

The Guardian features a story saying health experts are calling on a “feminist approach” to cancer as 800,000 women are dying every year due to being denied “optimal care”.

And the Daily Star says they have saved the world from World War Three by purchasing a one-acre lunar plot to serve as a buffer between the US and China.