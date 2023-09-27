Roof blown off building in Co Cork as Storm Agnes ravages Ireland

A roof has been blown off a building in Co Cork as Storm Agnes rolls across the island of Ireland.

The Republic and Northern Ireland saw travel disruption with fallen trees blocking roads and flights and ferries also being affected.

The scene in Youghal, Co Cork, where a roof was blown from a building (Niall Carson/PA)

Dublin airport said it is operating normally, but had received a number of flights that had been diverted from Kerry Airport.

Cork airport has experienced some delays and cancellations, and a spokesperson from Belfast City airport said disruption to schedules across the UK due to the weather is “likely”.

In a statement, Irish Ferries said disruption to schedules may be experienced due to adverse weather conditions over the coming days, with passengers advised to check schedules.

People walk along the Clontarf promenade, Dublin, as Storm Agnes lands (Brian Lawless/PA)

Kerry County Council said it has crews dealing with fallen trees and branches at a number of locations.

Storm Agnes, the first named storm of the season, is forecast to bring strong and disruptive winds until Thursday morning.

Emergency services at the scene of a fallen tree near Blackrock in Cork (Niall Carson/PA)

In Northern Ireland the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has urged caution from road users in the heavy wind and rain, and warned that strike action may affect the department’s ability to deal with any damage caused.

In a statement the DfI said: “Ongoing industrial action by members of the Unite and GMB unions until midnight on Wednesday September 27 may disrupt the Department’s initial response to any potential storm clear-up operation and other essential services which are routinely delivered by DfI staff on the road network.”

Impacted services include response and clear-up operations when there are incidents on the road such as unexpected debris, response to calls to the flood incident line and response to flood emergencies.

🌧 #StormAgnes is coming. Prepare for possible power disruptions. Our emergency teams are ready.🆘 Call 03457 643 643 for emergencies.💬 For other queries, DM or chat at https://t.co/0FZAmnbzgm.✅ Always avoid fallen lines or poles. Stay safe! #KeepingYouConnected💡 pic.twitter.com/YxiYcNnpb5 — NIE Networks (@NIElectricity) September 27, 2023

NI Electricity has warned that power cuts are possible, and ESB networks are showing power faults in a number of counties including Cork, Wexford and Tipperary.

In the Republic of Ireland a status orange wind warning is in place in several counties.

A status yellow warning for rain is also in place across large areas.

#StormAgnes Intense sharp showers due to line convection as seen over eastern counties on the rainfall radar associated with the cold front from #stormAgnes⬇️🌧️ pic.twitter.com/SHcoZui8DX — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 27, 2023

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council announced the closure of a range of outdoor facilities including Antrim Castle Grounds, Crumlin Glen, the golf course at Ballyearl Arts & Leisure Centre and the golf course at Allen Park.

In Northern Ireland, a yellow warning for rain is in place until 8pm on Wednesday, with a yellow warning for high winds.

The Met Office has warned this could lead to an increased risk of flooding as the storm continues to push north and east.