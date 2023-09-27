Family pay tribute to worker crushed to death at quarry as company fined

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Family pay tribute to worker crushed to death at quarry as company fined

By Press Association
Luke Branston with his girlfriend (Family Handout/HSE/PA)
Luke Branston with his girlfriend (Family Handout/HSE/PA)

The parents of a worker who was crushed at a quarry have paid tribute to him after the company involved in his death was fined more than £1 million.

Luke Branston, 26, died in the early hours of June 21, 2017, while working on machinery at Mountsorrel Quarry in Leicestershire.

|He was repairing a feed hopper at the quarry operated by Tarmac Aggregates Limited, part of Tarmac, when the conveyor he was standing on was “inadvertently switched on”, causing him to become trapped, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said.

The company was fined £1,275,000 at Leicester Crown Court on Wednesday, after pleading guilty to two health and safety offences.

In a statement to the court, Mr Branston’s father, Kevin Branston, said: “We had to sell Luke’s house to help with money pressure. The loss of Luke’s house hurt a lot, it was as if I was losing a memory.

Luke Branston
Luke Branston enjoyed stock car racing, his family said (Family Handout/HSE/PA)

“Luke was the youngest child of my four children. Luke is like a missing link in my life – at work and more, as we loved going stock car racing as a family every weekend.

“Luke’s racing took him all over the country. Every bit of spare time he had was spent in the workshop fixing his cars with his brother Micky.

“I go in the workshop now and find myself just sitting there getting upset looking at his race car, thinking why him?

“Sometimes I feel guilty for still being here when Luke’s not. I miss him all the time.”

His mother, Sharon Branston, said: “I feel this has made us an emotional family, having guilty feelings for being happy. We are still here and he is not.

Quarry death
The HSE said it found several issues during its investigation at the quarry (HSE/PA)

“Six years on I still have hard days and cry over silly things. I still have Luke’s ashes at home as I can’t bear the thought of leaving him.

“Every day I think about Luke and wish he was here still, but I only have memories and photos, that’s all we have left.”

The HSE said that Mr Branston, from Ratcliffe on the Wreake in Leicestershire, was working as a contractor on behalf of Branston Site Services Limited to repair the feed hopper.

He stood on a conveyor beneath the hopper, which had not been isolated by cutting the power, before he began making repairs.

The conveyor was then turned on, trapping Mr Branston against the hopper and fatally crushing him.

An investigation found that Tarmac Aggregates Ltd had failed to ensure the feed hopper had been isolated, and that the conveyor’s test button was inoperative.

The HSE said: “This issue appears to have existed for many years before the incident, meaning Tarmac Aggregates Ltd failed to ensure critical defects were recorded and rectified in a timely manner.”

There was also no visual or audible pre-start alarm for the conveyer, the HSE said.

The company, of Trinity Park, Bickenhill Lane, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to failing to ensure it had protected workers from risks under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

Judge Gregory Dickinson KC ordered the firm to pay the fine, £200,000 in costs and a £170 victim surcharge within 56 days.

HSE inspector Adrian Jurg said: “This is a devastating tragedy that claimed the life of a young man.

“Luke’s family have made clear the impact his passing has had on their lives and our thoughts remain with them.

“When a company like Tarmac profits from the hard work of contractors like Luke then the very least they owe him and his family is a duty to ensure he gets home safe at the end of his shift.

“Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards.”

Tarmac Aggregates Ltd has been approached for comment.