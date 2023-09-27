Extremely rare silvery gibbon born at Isle of Man wildlife park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Extremely rare silvery gibbon born at Isle of Man wildlife park

By Press Association
The extremely rare silvery gibbon, who has not yet been named, was welcomed to the Curraghs Wildlife Park on the Isle of Man (Stephen Corran/PicsByCorraste/PA)
An extremely rare silvery gibbon has been born in a “very significant” moment for a wildlife park on the Isle of Man.

The first pictures of the newest arrival to Curraghs Wildlife Park show one of the endangered primates, named for their silvery-grey fur, nestled in its mother’s lap as she feeds on fruit and tends to her new baby.

The yet-to-be-named young gibbon was welcomed to the park on September 11, joining its brother and sister, Ffinlo and Aalin, who were born in 2017 and 2020 respectively.

The baby silvery gibbon was welcomed to Curraghs Wildlife Park on September 11 (Stephen Corran/PicsByCorraste/PA)

It marks the third silvery gibbon arrival at the zoo since the baby’s parents, Slamet and Nakula, were brought over to the island in 2016 as part of a global breeding programme.

Native to the Indonesian island of Java, silvery gibbons are classed as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with as few as 2,000 adults left in the wild.

The new arrival at Curraghs Wildlife Park was born as part of the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria’s (EAZA) ex-situ programme, which aims to protect endangered species.

Silvery gibbons are an endangered species,sti with as few as 2,000 adults left in the wild (Stephen Corran/PicsByCorraste/PA)

Kathleen Graham, general manager at Curraghs Wildlife Park, said it was “great” to see the family expand.

“There are just 52 silvery gibbons in the care of nine European zoos so the birth is very significant,” she said.

“We know how vital EAZA programmes are for conservation efforts and we are very proud to play our part.”