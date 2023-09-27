Simple diet swaps could control weight gain in middle age – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Simple diet swaps could control weight gain in middle age – study

By Press Association
Researchers found participants gained an average of 1.5kg every four years, amounting to 8.8kg over 24 years (Alamy/PA)
Researchers found participants gained an average of 1.5kg every four years, amounting to 8.8kg over 24 years (Alamy/PA)

Middle-aged people should swap potatoes and bread for carrots and spinach to keep control of their weight as they get older, research suggests.

A team in the US acknowledged that the “role of carbohydrates in weight gain and obesity remains controversial”, but highlighted that few studies have linked changes in carbohydrate intake over time, and long-term changes in body weight.

They said an increased intake of carbohydrates from the likes of fizzy drinks, white bread and potatoes led to a higher rate of weight gain in middle age.

Swapping to whole grains, fruit and non-starchy vegetables could help better control body weight, they said.

To examine this, the team looked at body weight changes in a cohort of 136,432 people aged 65 at four-year intervals over 24 years.

The data was collected from patients enrolled on the Nurses’ Health Study, which took place from 1986 to 2010, the Nurses’ Health Study II from 1991 and 2015 and the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study from 1986 to 2014.

At the time of enrolment, those involved were free of cancer, diabetes, stomach problems, heart disease, breathing problems, neurodegenerative disorders or chronic kidney disease.

They completed questionnaires on lifestyle, medical history and other health-related factors every two to four years.

Researchers found participants gained an average of 1.5kg every four years, amounting to 8.8kg over 24 years.

However, a 100g a day increase in added starch was associated with a 1.5kg increase in weight gain over four years, with added sugar adding 0.9kg.

Participants who consumed 10g more fibre a day gained less weight (0.8kg), as did those who got their carbohydrates from whole grains (0.4kg), fruit (1.6kg) and non-starchy vegetables (3kg).

Potatoes
People who consumed more starchy vegetables such as potatoes gained more weight in the four-year intervals (Nick Ansell/PA)

People who increased their intake of refined grains such as white bread gained 0.8kg more, along with those who had a higher intake of starchy vegetables such as corn and potatoes (2.6kg).

The associations were higher in females and in those in the study with excessive body weight.

The paper, published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), said the findings “highlight the potential importance of carbohydrate quality and source for long-term weight management”.

It added: “Limiting added sugar, sugar sweetened beverages, refined grains, and starchy vegetables in favour of whole grains, fruit and non-starchy vegetables may support efforts to control weight.”

Researchers said the study was observational and had several limitations, including “reliance on self-reported estimates of both carbohydrate intakes and the weight outcomes, and potential errors in dietary measurement”.

Bridget Benelam, nutrition scientist at the British Nutrition Foundation, said: “This study adds to the evidence we already have that carbohydrate quality in the diet is important for health.

“While ‘carbs’ have had a bad press in relation to weight gain, we know that choosing wholegrain and higher fibre options, such as wholemeal bread, wholemeal pasta or potatoes with skins, has health benefits.

“Our healthy eating guidance already advises swapping more refined carbohydrate foods such white bread or pasta for whole grain versions and this study suggests that this may also have benefits for weight control.”