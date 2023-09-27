Public excluded from serious sexual offences trials in N Ireland under new laws

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Public excluded from serious sexual offences trials in N Ireland under new laws

By Press Association
The public will be excluded from serious sexual offences trials and appeals in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)
The public will be excluded from serious sexual offences trials and appeals in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

The public is being banned from attending serious sexual offences trials in Northern Ireland under new laws which have come into force.

Lifelong anonymity for victims of sexual offending will be extended until 25 years after the victim has died and suspects will be given anonymity up to the point of charge.

The Department of Justice has announced the new laws, which implement recommendations made by Sir John Gillen in his review into the law and procedures in serious sexual offences.

Welcoming the change, Sir John said the prospect of a trial in a packed courtroom was a factor in deterring victims of serious sexual attacks from engaging with the criminal justice system.

Gillen Review Report
Sir John Gillen carried out a review of serious sexual offences trials in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

The new laws provide for:

– The exclusion of the public from court in serious sexual offence cases, where only those necessary to the effective functioning of the proceedings, and representatives of the press, will be allowed in the court during crown court trials and appeal hearings in the Court of Appeal;

– The extension of existing lifelong anonymity for victims of sexual offending for a period of 25 years after the victim has died;

– Anonymity for suspects in sexual offence cases up to the point of charge. Those not subsequently charged will have anonymity for their lifetime and for 25 years after their death;

– Nothing can be published which leads to the identification of a victim of a sexual offence, or a suspect in a sexual offence case. Those who breach the anonymity provisions face up to six months’ imprisonment.

Northern Ireland stroke plans
Richard Pengelly, permanent secretary of the Department of Justice, said the new laws were an important step in giving greater protection and support to victims (Liam McBurney/PA)

Permanent secretary at the Department of Justice Richard Pengelly said:  “Sir John’s review concluded that the unrestricted access of the public to trials of serious sexual offences humiliated and intimidated complainants, and deterred victims of sexual crimes from reporting them to the police.

“The exclusion of the public from court in these cases is an important step in giving greater protection and support to victims.

“I hope that all these measures will enable victims to have greater confidence in the criminal justice system and that, rather than suffer in silence, they will feel able to report when they have been the victim of a sexual offence, knowing that these further protections are in place.”

Sir John said that the legislation builds on “progressive changes” already implemented by the department, including the provision of independent sexual offences legal advisers for all complainants, remote evidence centres and fast-tracking for cases involving children.

He continued: “One of the most unforgiving consequences of a complainant coming forward in a serious sexual offence has been the utter humiliation of being obliged to recite the most intimate and distressing details of their experiences before, potentially, a packed courtroom.

“It was one of a number of factors deterring victims from engaging in the criminal justice process in the context of sexual attacks.

“That particular fear has now been removed.”