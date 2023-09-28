Teenagers who have met violent deaths in London so far this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenagers who have met violent deaths in London so far this year

By Press Association
Some 15 young people have been killed in stabbings or shootings so far this year (Lucy North/PA)
Some 15 young people have been killed in stabbings or shootings so far this year (Lucy North/PA)

The girl who died in Croydon on Wednesday is the 15th teenage victim of homicide in London so far this year.

Of the young people killed, the vast majority, 13, were stabbed, while two were shot.

Here are details of those who died.

April 10 – Chima Osuji, 17, was fatally stabbed after being chased by an attacker in Chingford, east London.

Chima Osuji
Chima Osuji who was killed in Chingford on Easter Monday (Metropolitan Police/PA)

April 13 – Tyler McDermott, 17, died after being found with a gunshot wound in Norman Road, Tottenham, north London.

Tyler McDermott
Tyler McDermott, who was shot in Tottenham (Metropolitan Police/PA)

May 5 – Wazabakana Elenda Jordan Kukabu, known as Jordan, 18, from Romford, Essex, was stabbed to death near Dagenham Heathway Underground Station.

Jordan Kukabu
Jordan Kukabu, 18, who died after being stabbed in May (Metropolitan Police/PA)

May 5 – Renell Charles, 16, a pupil at Kelmscott School in Walthamstow, was ambushed and fatally stabbed in the chest near his school.

Renell Charles murder
Renell Charles, 16, who was fatally stabbed (Metropolitan Police/PA)

June 19 – Khaled Saleh, 17, was found with stab wounds in Paddington Green, central London.

June 26 – Victor Lee, 17, was found stabbed in a canal under Scrubs Lane, near Willesden Junction, west London.

Victor Lee
Victor Lee, 17, from Ealing, who was found with stab wounds in a canal by Ladbroke Grove, in West London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

June 29 – Leonardo Reid, 15, was killed during a music video shoot in Elthorne Road, Archway, north London.

Leonardo Reid
Leonardo Reid, 15, who along with a 23-year-old man was stabbed to death in Elthorne Road, Islington, London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

July 3 – Andre Salmon, 18, was riding a moped when he was shot in the chest in Stamford Road, Tottenham, north London.

Andre Salmon
Andre Salmon, 18, who was shot in north London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

July 9 – Rahaan Ahmed Amin, 16, was stabbed in the heart in West Ham Park in Newham, east London.

Rahaan Ahmed Amin
Rahaan Ahmed Amin, who died at the age of 17 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

July 14 – Claudyo Jauad Lafayette, 17, was killed in a fight in the street following a birthday party in Granville Road, Kilburn, north west London.

Claudyo Jauad Lafayett
Claudyo Jauad Lafayette, 17, died following a birthday party (Metropolitan Police/PA)

July 28 – Stefan Valentine Balaban, 19, was stabbed in Whitchurch Lane, Edgware, north London.

Stefan Valentine Balaban
Stefan Valentine Balaban, 19, died in Edgware, north London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

August 7 – Yusuf Mohamoud, 18, was found with fatal knife injuries near a supermarket in Regent’s Park Road, Finchley, north London.

September 4 – Anis Omar Zen, 19, was fatally stabbed in Masefield Avenue in Stanmore, north London.

September 20 – Max Moy Wheatley, 19, was stabbed in Jubilee Country Park close to Tent Peg Lane in Petts Wood, south east London.

Max Moy Wheatley
Max Moy Wheatley died in a park in Petts Wood, south east London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

September 27 – A 15-year-old girl was stabbed on her way to school in Croydon, south London.