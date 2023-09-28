Trial date set for teenager charged with murdering baby when he was 16

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trial date set for teenager charged with murdering baby when he was 16

By Press Association
A custody van arrives at Derby Crown Court, where Carl Alesbrook is accused of murdering his partner’s son, Elijah Shemwell, in January 2022 (Jacob King/PA)
A teenager charged with murdering a baby when he was 16 has been told he will face trial next April.

Carl Alesbrook is accused of killing four-month-old Elijah Shemwell, who died on January 5 2022.

Alesbrook, now 18, is also charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, and another count of inflicting GBH with intent, all between November 18 2021 and January 2 2022.

Appearing at Derby Crown Court on Thursday, Alesbrook was told he will face trial at the same court beginning on April 10 next year. It is estimated to last four to six weeks.

Adjourning proceedings, Judge Shaun Smith KC said: “You are going to be tried on this allegation in April of next year, and everyone is going to be working very hard on both sides to make sure this case is ready.

“I am going to have you back here on November 23.”

The defendant, of Upper Greenhill Gardens, Matlock, Derbyshire sat quietly throughout the hearing, dressed in a blue tracksuit.

Alesbrook appeared at Derby Crown Court (Jacob King/PA)
Derbyshire Police said they were called to an address in Acorn Drive, Belper, on January 2 2022 after reports that a baby was in cardiac arrest.

Elijah was taken to hospital but died three days later.

Alesbrook was in a relationship with the boy’s mother, India Shemwell, at the time of Elijah’s death, police said.

Shemwell, 22, of Rose Hill Street, Derby, has been charged with two offences of cruelty to a person under 16, between December 31 2021 and January 2 2022.

She has been bailed and is due to appear at Derby Magistrates’ Court on October 26.

Judge Smith said that Alesbrook and Shemwell would enter pleas together on November 23.

Alesbrook waved to family members in the public gallery as he was remanded in custody until that date.