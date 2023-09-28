Remnants of rain from Storm Agnes trigger yellow weather warning for South Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Remnants of rain from Storm Agnes trigger yellow weather warning for South Wales

By Press Association
Surfers at Sandy Bay in Porthcawl, Wales (Joe Giddens/PA)
Surfers at Sandy Bay in Porthcawl, Wales (Joe Giddens/PA)

A heavy rain yellow weather warning has been issued for parts of South Wales by the Met Office.

The yellow weather warning is in place between 8pm on Thursday and 2am on Friday.

Remnants of Storm Agnes could bring 50mm of rainfall over a few hours to parts of South Wales as the storm works its way out to sea.

Flooding is expected to occur which could lead to difficult driving conditions in the region and a chance of delays to train and bus services.

Homes and businesses could also be flooded, causing damage to buildings.

Grahame Madge, a spokesperson for the Met Office, told the PA news agency: “There’s a couple of areas of low pressure, one to the far north west of the UK that will bring some quite lively rainfall to parts of Scotland.

“And another one out south west, which could well trigger concerns about the impacts of heavy rain in parts of South Wales.”

On Friday, temperatures may drop to single digits and there could be grass frost in isolated areas of far northern England.

More heavy rain is forecast on Saturday with a possibility of coastal gale force winds in the north-west of Scotland, and ferry services could be disrupted.

Storm Agnes hit the UK on Wednesday with gale force winds causing flight cancellations, flooding and power outages.

People walk along the seafront in Scarborough, North Yorkshire
People walk along the seafront in Scarborough, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

The first named storm of the season drummed up a high of 79mph winds in Capel Curig, a village in Wales, on Wednesday evening.

Elsewhere, winds were recorded reaching speeds of 68mph in Aberdaron, Wales, 58mph in Glenanne, Northern Ireland, and 54mph in Camborne, Cornwall.

Agnes triggered a series of Met Office yellow weather warnings for wind and rain across the UK, with forecasts of damaging winds and stormy seas.

Eleven domestic flights and several P&O Ferries services were cancelled between Northern Ireland and Scotland, according to The Independent.

A woman had to be rescued from her car in Co Londonderry, Northern Ireland, after it was trapped by floodwater.

An easyJet plane was unable to land in Belfast on Wednesday afternoon and the airline told the Belfast Telegraph that the difficulty was due to “winds gusting outside the limits of the aircraft”.

Around 135 properties on the Isles of Scilly, in the south-west of England, experienced power outages for just under four hours earlier on Wednesday, according to National Grid.

Waves at high tide in Tramore in Co Waterford
Waves at high tide in Tramore in Co Waterford (Niall Carson/PA)

Ireland, where Agnes first made landfall, saw flooding and travel disruption, with fallen trees blocking roads and flights and ferries also being affected.

A roof was blown off a building in Co Cork.

The RNLI had warned of “dangerous conditions” on the coasts.

Clifden and Achill Island RNLI braved the storm to rescue a lone sailor in a vessel located 10 miles west of Clare Island.

The rescue organisation said in a statement: “Sea conditions at the time were very difficult and the lifeboat crews faced four-metre swells, driving rain and Force 8 winds out at sea.”

Alerts triggered by Storm Agnes included a wind warning until 7am on Thursday, which was cancelled early on Thursday morning.

The warning stretched across Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, as well as the south-west of England, the West Midlands and most of the north of England.

There were also rain warnings for much of Scotland until Thursday at 3am.