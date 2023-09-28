Youth detained for stabbing maths teacher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Youth detained for stabbing maths teacher

By Press Association
A school road sign (Mike Egerton/PA)
A school road sign (Mike Egerton/PA)

A masked teenager who stabbed a teacher in a school corridor has been sent to youth detention for 14 months.

The 15-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, had previously admitted attempting to unlawfully and maliciously wound maths teacher Jamie Sansom.

The boy had earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing a bladed article following the attack on July 10 this year at Tewkesbury Academy, in Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire.

Bristol Magistrates’ Court heard the youth had put on a snood and a hooded top to cover his face and taken a six-inch kitchen knife from his home.

Before confronting Mr Sansom he had told a friend to “wait until period one” and minutes before the attack dialled 999 to inform them a teacher at the school would be stabbed.

Bristol Magistrates Court stock
The case was hear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court (Steve Parsons/PA)

Imposing a 14-month detention and training order, District Judge Lynne Matthews told the defendant: “You were not acting impulsively.

“You took the face covering to school, you took the knife to school.

“You told a friend what was going to happen and you told the emergency services.

“Nothing strikes me about it that was impulsive.”

The judge said he would serve half the sentence in custody with the remainder at home working with the youth offending team.

The court heard the school was locked down for four hours as a result of the incident.

Two neighbouring schools were also asked to shut their doors as a “precaution” after the attack.

Mr Sansom, who has taught maths at the school since 2017, was discharged from hospital on the same day he was attacked and said he was “recovering well”.