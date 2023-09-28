PM ‘shocked’ and ‘appalled’ by Croydon stabbing and calls for longer jail terms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

PM ‘shocked’ and ‘appalled’ by Croydon stabbing and calls for longer jail terms

By Press Association
Elianne Andam, 15, who was fatally stabbed on Wednesday morning in Croydon, south London (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Elianne Andam, 15, who was fatally stabbed on Wednesday morning in Croydon, south London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

People who commit the most serious crimes should spend longer in prison, the Prime Minister has said following the fatal stabbing of a schoolgirl in south London.

Rishi Sunak told the BBC he is “shocked” and “appalled” after Elianne Andam, 15, was fatally stabbed as she made her way to school in Croydon on Wednesday morning.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested just over an hour after the attack and remains in police custody.

Rishi Sunak told BBC London’s political editor Tim Donovan: “Everyone will be looking at that and be shocked as I am, appalled by what’s happened and quite frankly angry.

“It just illustrates the importance of clamping down on knife crime.”

He also told the broadcaster his values are that people who commit “the most heinous crimes” should be locked up for life.

Croydon stabbing
Undated handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Elianne Andam, 15, who was stabbed to death on Wednesday morning in Croydon, south London. Picture date: Thursday September 28, 2023.

When asked by BBC Points West presenter David Garmston what the Government is doing about knife crime in a separate interview he said: “(It) is appalling.

“The idea that a girl not much older than my own kids would have their life just cruelly ended in that way is shocking, it’s absolutely shocking.

“The solutions are to keep doing the things that we are doing, and that’s making sure we’re putting more police officers on the street.

“It’s also important to give them the powers that they need whether that’s stop and search … But most importantly we need to toughen up on the sentencing on the people who perpetuate these heinous crimes.

“When people just do the most awful things they should just go to jail for a very long time and life should mean life.”

Croydon stabbing
Police officers lay flowers at the scene in Croydon, south London, where 15-year-old Elianne Andam was stabbed to death on Wednesday morning. Picture date: Thursday September 28, 2023.

The girl’s family said she was “the light of our lives” as they paid tribute to her on Thursday.

They said in a statement issued by police: “Our hearts are broken by the senseless death of our daughter.

“Elianne was the light of our lives.

“She was bright and funny, with many friends who all adored her.

“She was only 15, and had her whole life ahead of her, with hopes and dreams for the future.

“All those dreams have now been shattered.

“Our lives have fallen apart, along with that of our wider family.

“We ask the media to please respect our privacy as we try to grieve the short life of our beautiful child.”

Dozens of bunches of flowers have been left at the scene of the teenager’s death amid widespread shock at the tragedy.

She is the 15th teenage victim of homicide in London this year.