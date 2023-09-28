Just 3% of overweight and obese people referred for NHS programmes – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Just 3% of overweight and obese people referred for NHS programmes – study

By Press Association
A new study suggests people are not getting referred for NHS help to tackle their weight (PA)
Only around 3% of overweight and obese people in England are referred to services such as slimming clubs or NHS weight loss programmes, research suggests.

Experts said “little has changed” in the past decade in accessing support, despite obesity levels continuing to rise.

The research, led by the University of Bristol and published in the journal PLOS Medicine, was based on GP data from more than 1.8 million adults in England who were overweight or obese.

The study covered the period January 2007 to June 2020, during which time 56,783 (3%) people were referred to weight management programmes and 3,701 (1%) of 436,501 adults with severe and complex obesity underwent bariatric (weight loss) surgery.

The research found large regional differences in the results, with patients from the West Midlands more than twice as likely to be referred as those in the North West, while those from the East of England were half as likely as those in the North West.

Meanwhile, patients from London were more than three times as likely to undergo bariatric surgery as those in the North West.

Dr Karen Coulman, the study’s lead author and a research fellow at Bristol Medical School, told the PA news agency: “We looked at referrals for any type of service to help manage weight. This could include services delivered in the community -slimming clubs for example – or through hospitals (multidisciplinary specialist weight management programmes).

“We also looked separately at whether people underwent NHS bariatric surgery.

“The study suggests that access to weight management interventions in England needs improvement. Little has changed over the past decade, yet obesity rates rise.

“There are marked regional differences in access to weight management programmes including surgery. Attention and investment are needed.”

Dr Coulman agreed that some patients may have been offered weight management programmes but turned them down.

“Our study looked at whether a referral was made, not whether it was offered or taken up,” she said.

Obesity costs the NHS around £6.5 billion a year and is the second biggest preventable cause of cancer.

More than one in four (26%) adults and 23% of children aged 10 to 11 in England are obese.

As well as NHS-funded weight loss programmes, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) has approved semaglutide jabs for those who are obese and who have a weight-related health condition such as diabetes or high blood pressure.

The liraglutide jab (also called Saxenda) is also approved on the NHS.