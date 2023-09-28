Teenager still in custody after family of girl visit scene of fatal attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Teenager still in custody after family of girl visit scene of fatal attack

By Press Association

A teenage boy remains in custody after a 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death in Croydon, south London.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder in New Addington, just over an hour after Elianne Andam was wounded in the neck at about 8.30am on Wednesday.

Her family visited the scene where she died in Wellesley Road on Thursday evening as crowds gathered outside the police cordon and prayers were said.

A large group of relatives could be seen next to a bus stop, inside the cordon, where Elianne died.

Some put their arms around each other as flowers were put on the ground.

A church leader on behalf of the family arrives to read out a statement near the scene in Croydon, south London, where 15-year-old Elianne Andam was stabbed to death on Wednesday morning.
A church leader reads out a family statement near the scene in Croydon (PA)

A statement was read out by a church leader on behalf of the family at the edge of the crime scene.

The statement, which was read out while family members cried and consoled each other, said: “We as a family are struggling to comprehend this painful tragedy that has happened to our beautiful daughter and beloved sister Elianne. Our hearts are broken.

“And we are overwhelmed by sorrow and grief. Our faith in the Lord is strengthening us.

“We would like to express our gratitude to those who have taken the time to send us thoughtful and compassionate messages and prayers.

“We kindly ask for your consideration to also respect our need for privacy as we attempt to come to grips with our deeply devastating loss.

“Elianne was a beautiful person inside and out who loved Jesus. She was intelligent, thoughtful, kind and had a bright future ahead. It is our request that you keep our cherished daughter Elianne and our family, in your thoughts and prayers.”

Croydon stabbing
Elianne’s laughter is said to have lit up a room (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Meanwhile, Elianne’s friends were “sobbing” and “so emotional” at her school on Thursday, Donna Murray-Turner, chairwoman of the local Safer Neighbourhood Board, told crowds after visiting Old Palace of John Whitgift School earlier in the day.

She said she read messages in a book of condolence and they “talk about her laugh”.

She added: “Staff, teachers, talked about when she entered a room you knew she was there. And her friends, as you can imagine, were sobbing. They were so emotional.”

Dozens of bunches of flowers have been left at the scene after the teenager’s death.

Croydon stabbing
Police believe the attack happened near a bus stop rather than on a bus, a detective has said (James Manning/PA)

Police officers who were among the first on the scene and battled to try to save Elianne appeared visibly moved as they laid flowers.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Woodsford, who is leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts and the thoughts of my team are with Elianne’s family.

Croydon stabbing
Floral tributes have been left at the scene of the attack  (Gwyn Wright/PA)

“This is a deeply upsetting time for them and we will do everything we can to support them.”

She said officers are making “good progress” in their investigation and are confident the attack happened near the bus stop rather than on a bus.

The Prime Minister said he is shocked and appalled at Elianne’s death and said sentences for knife-related crimes should be toughened.

Rishi Sunak told BBC London’s political editor Tim Donovan: “Everyone will be looking at that and be shocked as I am, appalled by what’s happened and, quite frankly, angry. It just illustrates the importance of clamping down on knife crime.”

Witnesses told the PA news agency that Elianne and her alleged attacker were not in a relationship.

Croydon stabbing
Police officers were among those laying flowers (James Manning/PA)

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting reference CAD 1601/27Sep. To remain anonymous, contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.