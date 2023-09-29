Teenager charged with murder of 15-year-old Elianne Andam appears in court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenager charged with murder of 15-year-old Elianne Andam appears in court

By Press Association
Elianne Andam, 15, was stabbed to death on Wednesday morning (Family handout/Metropolitan Police/PA)
A 17-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of 15-year-old Elianne Andam, who was stabbed to death on her way to school in south London.

The boy, who has also been charged with having a knife, appeared before Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Wearing a grey tracksuit, he was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on October 3.

Elianne was wounded in the neck after getting off a bus in Wellesley Road, Croydon, at about 8.30am on Wednesday.

The scene in Croydon
Elianne Andam was attacked in Wellesley Road, Croydon (James Manning/PA)

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested in New Addington just over an hour later.

The court was told the court Elianne was hanging out with two friends before school when the attack happened.

She said that the 17-year-old, who was wearing a mask and gloves, removed a large knife from his clothing, pursued Elianne and stabbed her.

Elianne’s family visited the scene where she died on Thursday evening as crowds gathered outside the police cordon and prayers were said.

A woman lays flowers near the scene in Croydon
People left flowers at the scene (James Manning/PA)

A statement read by a church leader on behalf of the family said: “We as a family are struggling to comprehend this painful tragedy that has happened to our beautiful daughter and beloved sister Elianne. Our hearts are broken.

“Elianne was a beautiful person inside and out who loved Jesus. She was intelligent, thoughtful, kind and had a bright future ahead. It is our request that you keep our cherished daughter Elianne and our family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Meanwhile, Elianne’s friends were “sobbing” and “so emotional” at her school on Thursday, Donna Murray-Turner, chairwoman of the local Safer Neighbourhood Board, told crowds after visiting the independent Old Palace of John Whitgift School earlier in the day.

Elianne was the 15th teenage victim of homicide in London so far this year.