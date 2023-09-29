New shoots expected to grow from Sycamore Gap tree but it ‘won’t be same again’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New shoots expected to grow from Sycamore Gap tree but it ‘won’t be same again’

By Press Association
Forensic investigators from Northumbria Police examine the felled Sycamore Gap tree (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Forensic investigators from Northumbria Police examine the felled Sycamore Gap tree (Owen Humphreys/PA)

New shoots are expected to grow from the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree but it will never be the same again, experts have said.

The tree, next to Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland, was felled overnight on Thursday in what police believe was an act of vandalism.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

National Trust general manager Andrew Poad told BBC Breakfast the stump was “healthy” and staff might be able to coppice the tree, a technique allowing new shoots to grow from the base of a trunk.

He said: “It’s a very healthy tree, we can see that now, because of the condition of the stump, it may well regrow a coppice from the stump, and if we could nurture that then that might be one of the best outcomes, and then we keep the tree.”

Rob Ternent, head gardener at The Alnwick Garden in Northumberland, said the tree will start growing again but “won’t ever be the same shape or as good of a tree as it was”.

Forensic investigators from Northumbria Police visited the site on Hadrian's Wall
Forensic investigators from Northumbria Police visited the site on Hadrian’s Wall (Owen Humphreys/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “It’s worth a try but I think livestock and wildlife will potentially damage it as well. It’ll be very difficult to get it back to the original tree.

“The growing season’s coming to an end now but by spring next year it will have some life in it. It’ll probably be about eight foot tall, but it’ll be lots of singular branches, more bushy.

“It was about 300 years old so it’ll take a long time to get back to that size. It’s a massive shame.”

On Friday, a police presence was still at the site, with forensics officers taking measurements and samples from the remains and photographing the area.

One was heard saying: “In 31 years of forensics I’ve never examined a tree.”

The Sycamore Gap tree was made famous in a key scene in Kevin Costner’s 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves and is one of the most photographed trees in the country.

The distinctive landmark with had stood for around 300 years
The distinctive landmark with had stood for around 300 years (Owen Humphreys/PA

Superintendent Kevin Waring, of Northumbria Police, said on Thursday: “This is a world-renowned landmark and the events of today have caused significant shock, sadness and anger throughout the local community and beyond.”

The sycamore, which stood in a dramatic dip in Hadrian’s Wall and is believed to have been around 300 years old, was looked after by Northumberland National Park Authority and the National Trust.

The National Trust said it was “shocked and saddened” to confirm that the “iconic” tree had been cut down overnight after pictures emerged on Thursday morning of it lying on its side near the ancient Roman wall, which is a Unesco World Heritage site.

The news was met with dismay and outrage by walkers’ groups on social media.

Walker Alison Hawkins, who was one of the first people to see the tree had been felled on Thursday morning, told the PA news agency: “It was a proper shock. It’s basically the iconic picture that everyone wants to see.”

Sycamore Gap tree felled
The tree was cut down overnight (Owen Humphreys/PA)

An online crowdfunding page set up by Northumberland business Alncom for the “rejuvenation of Sycamore Gap” has raised more than £1,700, but the National Trust and National Park Authority have yet to confirm plans for the site.

A National Trust spokesperson said: “We’re very grateful for all the offers of support we’ve received – from people in the North East and much further afield. It is clear this tree was special to many, many people.

“Currently, we are focussed on making the site safe, and helping staff and the community come to terms with the news.

“We will be working with Northumberland National Park, other partners and the local community to consider plans for the site and the tree in the future, and we will inform people as soon as we know.”