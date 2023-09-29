Council removes ‘disrespectful’ arts installation from Bournemouth beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Council removes ‘disrespectful’ arts installation from Bournemouth beach

By Press Association
A council has apologised for its ‘crass mistake’ of installing ‘disrespectful’ art at a spot close to where two young people drowned in the sea (PA)
A council has apologised for its ‘crass mistake’ of installing ‘disrespectful’ art at a spot close to where two young people drowned in the sea (PA)

A council has apologised for its “crass mistake” of installing a “disrespectful” piece of art at a spot close to where two young people drowned in the sea.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council has agreed to remove the Portal installation from the beach, near Bournemouth Pier, where the pair died on May 31.

Joe Abbess, 17, and Sunnah Khan, 12, drowned and eight other people were treated by paramedics after they were suspected to have been caught in a riptide next to the pier at the Dorset seaside resort.

Bournemouth beach deaths
Joe Abbess, from Southampton, who died after getting into difficulty in the water off Bournemouth beach (Family handout/PA)

The move to dismantle the 15 metre-high mirrored archway follows a complaint by Vanessa Abbess, Joe’s mother, who described it as “disrespectful”.

She said in a statement: “As a family, we were shocked and astounded to see news reports of the disrespectful ‘Arts by the Sea’ installation at the Bournemouth beach yesterday.

“The ‘Portal of Hope’ was badly located and thoughtless, as it frames the area of sea where our son Joe and Sunnah Khan got into difficulties.

Bournemouth beach deaths
Sunnah Khan also died (Family handout/PA)

“In addition, it is sited on the area of beach where emergency services cared for all casualties on May 31 and the tragic circumstances unfolded. This is not a suitable area to celebrate the sea or to place a tourist attraction.

“We emailed BCP Council, as owners of the beach, to express our distress and upset yesterday evening. We fully appreciate that this project may have been planned for many months, but due to the tragic circumstances and ongoing inquest, we feel this (is) entirely unsuitable and plans could have been easily adjusted in the last 17 weeks.

“Last night, Graham Farrant (council chief executive) confirmed the installation would be immediately shut down/relocated. We are grateful that BCP Council have acted so quickly, but feel with a little consideration and respect to Joe, Sunnah and both families, this could have been avoided.”

Mr Farrant said the installation was being removed and apologised to the families.

He said: “We are deeply sorry for such a crass mistake which clearly should never have happened.

“We have extended an unreserved apology to the families for causing further upset at what is undoubtedly already a distressing time.

“Work is underway to close down the installation and we will review our internal processes to understand how this happened and what changes need to be made to avoid this from happening again.”

An inquest has been opened into the deaths of the two youngsters and is expected to be held in full in September 2024.