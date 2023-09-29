Motorway closed after accident involving school bus

A stretch of motorway has been closed after an accident involving a school bus.

Emergency services were called on Friday after reports of an overturned coach on the northbound M53 near to junction 5 at Hooton, Cheshire.

National Highways North West said: “The incident occurred shortly after 8am this morning.

“All emergency services are on scene along with North West Air Ambulance Services.

“National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene providing assistance with traffic management.”

In a tweet, Calday Grange Grammar School in West Kirby, Merseyside, posted: “We are aware of a situation involving one of our school buses on the motorway earlier today.

“We’re actively gathering details and assisting affected students and their families.”

Diversions are in place as the M53 is closed in both directions between junctions 3 and 5.

A spokeswoman for Merseyside Police said: “We can confirm that emergency services are on the M53 in Hooton following a collision involving a bus on the motorway.

“Just after 8am we received a report that a bus had struck a reservation on Junction 5 of the M53.

“Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service is currently ensuring the safe removal of passengers and the driver, and North West Ambulance Service are at the scene attending to anyone requiring treatment.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes, and we advise people to remain patient while the incident is ongoing.

“Enquiries are ongoing and updates will be issued as soon as possible.

“Please note this incident is ongoing and we are urging people to refrain from speculating or publishing any sensitive information that could be distressing online or via social media platforms.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage or CCTV should contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC quoting 23000944471.

Alternatively, call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at:

https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information-online/