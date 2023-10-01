What the papers say – September 30

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – September 30

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

Political stories dominate the front pages of Saturday’s newspapers with little agreement on the top story of the day.

The Daily Express and the i weekend are the only ones which opt for the same story as they focus on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s criticism of an “attack on the motorists” – the i saying the government is taking a “gamble on driver vote”.

There is more political transport news on the front of The Independent, which says it has seen a “secret document” predicting Mr Sunak’s plan to cut HS2 would “lead to chaos”.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt features on the front page of The Times as he pledges to end the “vicious circle of ever-rising taxes” with plans to tackle of public services and reform the benefits systems.

The Daily Telegraph focuses on Home Secretary Suella Braverman, saying she has turned down an approach from the Archbishop of Canterbury to discuss her comments on immigration.

The Daily Mail concentrates on a poll which it says “shows Rishi a path to victory” at the next election, while it trails an interview with journalist Ava Evans after she found herself at the centre of the row which is engulfing GB News.

The death of 15-year-old Jessica Baker in a school bus crash which also killed the driver on the M53 dominates the Daily Mirror, which calls it a “tragedy on way to class”.

The Sun rolls back the years at it looks back on David Beckham’s red card in the 1998 World Cup, saying his wife Victoria told a Netflix documentary on the couple she “still wants to kill people” for their treatment of the football star in the aftermath.

The FT Weekend turns its attention to allegations which prompted Bernard Looney to resign as chief executive at BP.

And the Daily Star reports on an issue guaranteed to cause an argument – pineapple on a pizza.