Kate visits community hub supporting Ukrainian families

The Princess of Wales has arrived in Bracknell to visit a centre supporting Ukrainian families who have settled in the area.

Kate began her tour of the Vsi Razom Community Hub by packing donations of essential items such as food, clothes and toiletries with young Ukrainians who have moved to the UK in the last year.

The parcels will be transported to Ukraine, invaded by Russia in 2022, and provide aid to those affected by the conflict in the country.

Kate’s visit coincides with the one-year anniversary of the hub (Chris Jackson/PA)

The princess’s visit coincides with the one-year anniversary of the hub which was set up by Ukrainian Natalia Vil and Ashleigh Toomey from the UK.

The two local women came together to support those affected by the conflict, creating a warm, safe place to help Ukrainian residents settle into life in the Bracknell area in Berkshire, with the Ukrainian name Vsi Razom meaning “all together” in English.

Kate will also hear from volunteers about the different services the hub, based in a shopping centre, provides and will join an arts and crafts session with local children.

The sessions provide a vital lifeline for displaced Ukrainians to find support and advice and build friendships in their local community.