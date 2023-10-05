19-year-old charged after triple stabbing in Halifax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
19-year-old charged after triple stabbing in Halifax

By Press Association
A third man received treatment for an injury which was not life-threatening (Danny Lawson/PA)
A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder after a triple stabbing in Halifax, West Yorkshire.

Rashane Douglas, of Jade Place, Huddersfield, has been charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon, police said.

Joshua Clark, 21, and Haidar Shah, 19, died in hospital after police were called to reports of three men being assaulted in Commercial Street in the town centre at about 3.48am on Sunday.

The third man received treatment for an injury which was not life-threatening.

Douglas appeared at Bradford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning and will appear at Bradford Crown Court on Thursday.

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remains in police custody.

The family of Mr Clark said “no words” could describe the “devastation” caused by his death.

Paying tribute, the family said he was a “kind and beautiful soul who brightened the life of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him”.

They added: “The loss of Josh has shattered his family and friends. The hole left in our hearts will forever be with us.

“We cannot imagine life without him, and as a family we ask for respect and privacy to allow us time to grieve.

“Our thoughts and prayers are also with the family and friends of Haidar Shah.”

The family of Mr Shah said: “In loving memory of our beautiful loved son, brother, uncle, cousin and nephew.

Halifax triple stabbing
Forensic officers were seen outside the Victoria Theatre in Fountain Street, near to the scene of a triple stabbing on Sunday (Danny Lawson/PA)

“We have lost a piece of our hearts that will never be replaced.

“Haidar, you will always remain in our hearts and memories. Your niece loved and adored you and her whole life revolved around you. We will never forget you.

“Thank you to all his friends for showing us the utmost love and respect. We are so proud as a family to know Haidar had such beautiful company during the short time he had with us.

“Please respect our privacy during this difficult time and we urge for people to please refrain from posting videos on social media.

“Our love and condolences go out to the family and friends of Joshua.”

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Matt Holdsworth said: “Our inquiries into this very serious incident are ongoing and more information is starting to emerge about what happened.

“We are still keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or from those with footage that will assist, as this is likely to be a key factor in the progression of this investigation.

“We continue to support the families of Joshua and Haidar at this very sad time and remain determined to get the answers that they need and the justice that they deserve.”