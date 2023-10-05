Laurence Fox arrested as video shows police officers searching his home

Sacked GB News presenter Laurence Fox has been arrested after footage on social media showed police officers searching his home.

The Metropolitan Police said a 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit criminal damage to Ulez (Ultra low emission zone) cameras and encouraging or assisting offences to be committed.

The suspect was arrested in Stockwell and was taken to a South London police station where he remains in custody, the force said.

A video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by the Reclaim Party, which was launched by Fox, shows the former actor sat on a sofa and pointing at officers, saying: “Look how many coppers there are in my house.”

Fox is then heard saying “That, ladies and gentlemen, is the country we live in,” before putting his thumb up to the camera.

Confirming a suspect had been arrested, a spokeswoman for the Met said: “On Wednesday October 4, officers arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of conspiring to commit criminal damage to Ulez cameras and encouraging or assisting offences to be committed.

“He was arrested in Stockwell and has been taken to a South London police station where he remains in custody.”

The actor-turned-politician was suspended by GB News amid an internal investigation and a probe by Ofcom which had received more than 8,000 complaints over on-air comments about female journalist Ava Evans.

He faced a disciplinary hearing with the channel after making a series of personal remarks about political correspondent Ms Evans on the Dan Wootton Tonight show, including asking, “who would want to shag that?”

The channel confirmed it had “ended its employment relationship” with Fox on Wednesday, following the comments.