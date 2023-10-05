UN chief warns refugee rights would ‘go backwards’ amid populist rhetoric

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

UN chief warns refugee rights would ‘go backwards’ amid populist rhetoric

By Press Association
The delegate warned of the impact of climate change (Joe Giddens/PA)
The delegate warned of the impact of climate change (Joe Giddens/PA)

Opening up the UN Refugee Convention to reform would cause the world to “go backwards” on refugee rights, a UN leader has said.

Gillian Triggs, UN Assistant Secretary-General, told the One Young World Summit in Belfast that there is a “global environment of populist rhetoric” that is damaging to refugees.

The 1951 UN Refugee Convention outlines a number of protections for refugees, including basic minimum standards, and asserts they should not be returned to a country where they face serious threats to their life or freedom.

UN Assistant Secretary General Gillian Triggs speaking at the One Young World Summit at the ICC in Belfast on Wednesday (Claudia Savage/PA)

In a trip to Washington DC last week, the Home Secretary Suella Braverman said it should be questioned whether the application of the UN’s Refugee Convention is “fit for our modern age”.

When asked by former broadcast journalist Jacky Rowland, who chaired the panel at the global summit in Belfast, whether the international refugee system was fit for purpose, Ms Triggs said it was a “very dangerous question to ask”.

“Because if we say that the system is not fit for purpose and that we are not meeting the needs of tens of millions – and maybe many more coming with climate change… the problem is that it gives politicians in many countries the opportunity to say: ‘This is not working, the system is broken, we will stop the the boats, we will deny access to asylum, and we will detain people indefinitely, including children,’” she said.

“So by emphasising what is not working, we’re actually feeding into the populist message that the system is not working.

“And can I say, from a UN refugee point of view, from the agency point of view, this system is working across the world a lot of the time.

“But the Refugee Convention, although it is (from) 1951, is actually saving lives all the time and that’s why we’re so grateful to have its point of view.

“If we were to open up the convention to reform it, we would probably go backwards, we would not have what was capable of being achieved in 1951.”

Gillian Triggs warned of the danger of rolling back rights for refugees (Claudia Savage/PA)

Ms Triggs said there was a “good case to be made” for a new protocol or treaty dealing with climate refugees.

“But again, the risk is that it will actually lead to a lesser level of protection than we have at the moment,” she added.

“So I’m not suggesting we shouldn’t be trying, and we should be, but let’s be a little careful because we’re in a global environment of populist rhetoric. That is denigrating people who are seeking protection across national boundaries.”

Gillian Triggs and Kat Graham, an actress and goodwill ambassador for the UNHCR at the One Young World Summit at the ICC in Belfast on Wednesday (Claudia Savage/PA)

According to UNHCR, the UN’s refugee agency, between 2008 and 2016 an average of 21.5 million people were forcibly displaced each year by weather-related events such as floods, storms, wildfires and extreme temperatures.

International think tank the IEP predicts that 1.2 billion people could be displaced globally by 2050 due to climate change.

Ms Triggs, a former President of the Australian Human Rights Commission, said that the UN refugee agency is “scaling up” its capacity to protect climate refugees.

“Very recently, last year or so, we found Lake Chad has been drying up and all its tributaries are dying,” she said.

“We have herders who need grasses for their cattle, we have farmers who are agriculturalists and we have fishermen, all using Lake Chad.

“And as it dries up, the tensions rise, there is conflict and over one week 13,000 people fled across the border into Chad.

“Now that would be a clear example of somebody who is a climate refugee and at the UN Refugee Agency we are trying to scale up our work so that we’re able to protect people in that situation and that they have the benefit of the whole legal regime, right to work to get the children to school, access to health care and so on.”

Ms Triggs highlighted the case of Lake Chad (Claudia Savage/PA)

Ms Triggs also said that defining a climate refugee may be more difficult than when the definition of a refugee was first outlined in 1951.

“But there will be some, and this is where we get into a sort of grey area, is where people have been moved partly as a consequence of climate,” she said.

“We might call it slow onset – there may be years when the grasses are drying up, the rivers are drying up, and bit by bit they move.

“Now, they would be described I think by many as economic migrants. Now it’s clear that international human rights law applies to everybody everywhere, so of course they have a right to get their children to school, but they may not be refugees.”

The One Young World summit has brought thousands of young leaders from over 190 countries to Belfast to discuss global issues.