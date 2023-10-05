Defence minister praises Northern Ireland industry as she boards ‘flying ferry’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Defence minister praises Northern Ireland industry as she boards ‘flying ferry’

By Press Association
Baroness Goldie, Minister of State for Defence, during a visit to Artemis Technologies in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Baroness Goldie, Minister of State for Defence, during a visit to Artemis Technologies in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

A defence minister has praised Northern Ireland industry as she took a ride on a “flying” ferry.

Baroness Goldie visited a number of sites in Belfast on Thursday, including Artemis Technologies which is developing electric powered ships that “fly” above the surface of the water.

It uses hydrofoils to lift the boat’s hull out of the water, significantly reducing drag and increasing efficiency, and helps to substantially curtail greenhouse gas emissions.

The minister was briefed on their latest advancements in sustainable maritime transportation, and discussed the continued opportunities for green maritime jobs in Northern Ireland, as the company continues to expand.

Artemis Technologies electric foiling demonstrator workboat, Pioneer of Belfast, carrying Baroness Goldie, Minister of State for Defence, during her visit to Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

The peer also visited Harland and Wolff which received a major boon last year when the Ministry of Defence (MOD) announced the awarding of a contract to build three new Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) support vessels.

Harland and Wolff is part of the Team Resolute consortium which won the MoD contract.

Baroness Goldie praised an “extraordinary” experience on the Artemis ship, adding it was fascinating to see the cutting-edge technology in action.

“Artemis for Northern Ireland has a really important contribution to make to the economy of the country but also in supplying what I think will be wider needs – people are looking for green maritime products, and Artemis are very well placed to meet that need,” she said.

“It’s really exciting technology.”

Baroness Goldie, Minister of State for Defence, onboard Artemis Technologies electric foiling demonstrator workboat, Pioneer of Belfast, during a visit to Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

She added: “We, in the Ministry of Defence, are always alert to the capability we need to have, and very importantly, who is going to provide it.

“We’re also very clear that we want to ensure within the United Kingdom, where we can identify the skills and where equipment can be produced for us at a competitive price, we want to show support for these manufacturers and these industries.

“Harland and Wolff plays an important part in that, we don’t just place orders out of sentiment.

“Harland and Wolff, along with the consortium of which they are part, are able to offer the service we need for our three fleet support ships.”

Artemis chief executive Iain Percy added: “We were honoured to welcome Baroness Goldie to Artemis Technologies and provide an insight into how UK research and innovation funding is helping us to develop a world leading clean maritime technology cluster.

“In order to meet our climate change goals, all sectors need to play their part, and we support the Ministry of Defence’s ambitious commitment to create a green Royal Navy fleet and strive towards decarbonisation by 2050.

“Through supporting research within the UK, and working closely with industry and academia, they are finding new innovative solutions to green their fleet and help meet the UK’s wider 2050 Net Zero target.”