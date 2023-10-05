Next few weeks ‘critical’ in efforts to restore Stormont Assembly – O’Neill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Next few weeks ‘critical’ in efforts to restore Stormont Assembly – O’Neill

By Press Association
Michelle O’Neill said the coming weeks will be critical in efforts to restore powersharing in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)
Michelle O'Neill said the coming weeks will be critical in efforts to restore powersharing in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

The coming weeks are “critical” in efforts to restore the Stormont Assembly and Executive, Michelle O’Neill has said.

Addressing a meeting of party activists in Co Armagh, Sinn Fein’s vice president said a pragmatic approach was required by all political parties to “get down to business”.

As Ms O’Neill was delivering her speech, DUP party members were gathering in Lurgan for a meeting of their party executive.

Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson made no comment to waiting media as he arrived at the venue in the Co Armagh town on Thursday evening.

While Sir Jeffrey has insisted the meeting will deal with routine business, it comes amid ongoing discussions between his party and the government over concerns about the Windsor Framework.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson comments
Democratic Unionist Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is due to attend a meeting of his party executive (Liam McBurney/PA)

The DUP withdrew first minister Paul Givan in February 2022 in protest at the internal UK trade barriers created by Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

The UK and EU agreed the framework earlier this year in an attempt to address unionist concerns, however the DUP has indicated it will not return to the Stormont Assembly until the UK Government provides further assurances over Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market.

One of the main parts of the framework – the green/red lane system for the movement of goods – became operational at Northern Ireland ports on Sunday.

Ms O’Neill said for “not a month longer” should the powersharing institutions be in shutdown while families carry the burden of a cost-of-living crisis.

She said: “Where inflation and higher mortgage interest payments are stretching household budgets, where energy costs and food prices all remain outrageously high.

“Where public services we all rely on are in crisis with people crippled as they wait for basic treatment and surgery but can’t get off a waiting list.

“It is unacceptable there is nobody at the wheel and no ministers running departments.”

Northern Ireland Investment Summit 2023
US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs Joe Kennedy will bring a trade delegation to the region later this month (Niall Carson/PA)

Ms O’Neill referred to a US trade delegation being brought to Northern Ireland later this month by special envoy Joe Kennedy.

She said: “This includes American investors from different sectors who want to create jobs here and give our young people new opportunities.

“We must not allow these opportunities to be squandered.

“Political stability, maturity and a pragmatic approach is required by all political parties at Stormont to work together to get things moving and get down to business.”

She added: “Time and space has been given by everyone, but there are clear limits to the public’s patience and the endpoint to that is upon us.

“The next short number of weeks are therefore critical to efforts to restore the Assembly and Executive.”