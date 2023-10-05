Daughter climbs three peaks to scatter father’s ashes and fundraise for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Daughter climbs three peaks to scatter father’s ashes and fundraise for charity

By Press Association
Stephanie Coxon completed the Three Peaks Challenge (Cygnet Health Care/PA)
A hospital manager has climbed the ‘three peaks’ to scatter her father’s ashes around the mountains and raise money for charity.

Stephanie Coxon, 39, from Bristol, scaled Snowdon, Ben Nevis and Scafell Pike in memory of her father Howard Haywood, who died of lung cancer last year at the age of 75.

She was joined by five of her colleagues at Cygnet Health Care, who work at Cygnet Hospital Brunel in Henbury, Bristol, for the challenge which they completed over the course of four months.

The group raised more than £1,000 for Matthew Walkin’s Make a Smile Foundation, a charity set up in memory of a schoolfriend of Ms Coxon, which helped Mr Haywood.

Ms Coxon pictured with her parents (Cygnet Health Care/PA)
Their donation will be used to support those accessing care at the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff.

Ms Coxon said: “It has been the most physical and emotional challenge of my life.

“We have had fun along the way and considering none of us were walkers before we started, I couldn’t be prouder or more grateful for the wonderful people who have embarked on this journey with me.

“Each mountain has brought a wave of emotions, I never forgot the reason I am doing it and as much as I have enjoyed the challenge, I wish it were for another reason.

“The challenge has taken a lot of endurance, courage, dedication, perseverance and tenacity. I hope my dad is proud of me for taking on this challenge and giving him some amazing views for his final resting places.”

Stephanie Coxon as a child with her father Howard Haywood (Cygnet Health Care/PA)

She described Velindre as an “incredible service” that supports patients through their most difficult days.

Ms Coxon added: “They provided outstanding care to my dad and knowing the pain of families going through cancer journeys, I am grateful we can support them in some way.”

She said the charity had given the family more time with her father, with “incredible treatment” which allowed him to live with stage four lung cancer for longer than they expected.

The National Three Peaks Challenge, completed by Ms Coxon and her colleagues, involves climbing the three highest peaks of Scotland, England and Wales.

It covers a walking distance of 23 miles, reaching a total ascent of 3,064 metres or 10,052ft.