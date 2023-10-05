Wheelchair rugby ‘natural’ Kate scores conversion in front of World Cup winners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wheelchair rugby ‘natural’ Kate scores conversion in front of World Cup winners

By Press Association
Kate scored a conversion (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Kate scored a conversion (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Princess of Wales was dubbed a wheelchair rugby natural after scoring a tricky conversion in front of England’s World Cup winners.

Kate raised her arms in celebration and laughed after she punted the ball over the bar – a tricky feat for a novice – said Tom Coyd, coach of England’s World Cup-winning wheelchair Rugby League team.

Mr Coyd, added: “I think she’s been having secret practice sessions before coming here, because she’s a natural. She even finished a passing move with a try in the corner – she blew me away to be honest.”

Princess of Wales playing wheelchair rugby
The princess was described as a ‘natural’ (Scott Heppell/PA)

Dressed for a day celebrating diversity in Rugby League, Kate arrived at a sports hall in Hull wearing a polo-style shirt, tracksuit bottoms and trainers and declared: “I’ve come in sportswear to get stuck in.”

After revealing a few weeks ago she had hurt two fingers on her right hand in a trampoline accident, she again wore strapping on the digits as a precaution during the busy training session.

The future Queen, patron of the Rugby Football League, smiled, joked and introduced herself to many of her teammates during the practice period with Hull FC players and some members of the World Cup winning squad after being given a quick course in handling a wheelchair.

But the pressure moment came when she had to hit the ball over the bar after watching England player Tom Halliwell expertly punt it between the posts.

Kate wheeled herself towards the ball, balanced on a short post, and punched it over to a round of applause and cheers from the watching internationals and club players.

Princess of Wales
Kate chatting to her teammates (Scott Heppell/PA)

The profile of wheelchair rugby is on the rise after England’s historic win last November, watched by Kate, William and their three children, and the princess invited the squad to Hampton Court Palace in January to celebrate the achievement.

Mr Coyd, 28, said after the visit: “It’s an amazing spectator sport, it covers all bases really, you’ve got the inclusivity, it’s the only sport in the world where at the top level you can have disabled and non-disabled players playing together.

“And Kate herself said the collisions that came through the TV, when they were watching it, was what hooked the kids in.”

Despite the dramatic crashes, which can send players flying from their chairs, the England coach said the wheelchairs protect the competitors “even today Kate got crashed into and came out with no bumps and bruises”.

The day was hosted by Rugby Football League, Hull FC and the University of Hull and staged at the university’s Allam Sport Centre.

The Princess of Wales playing wheelchair rugby
Kate held her nerve when it came to the crucial moment (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Rugby League inclusivity day saw Hull FC’s wheelchair, physical disability and learning disability teams take part in skills sessions and friendly matches, as did some university students.

Kate chatted to the players and even joined some passing drills with members of the learning disability squad and spent time chatting to the competitors.

Before leaving she was presented with England wheelchair Rugby League jerseys for her three children and posed for a picture with some of the national squad.