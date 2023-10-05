Mother was ‘so excited’ to meet baby seconds before cardiac arrest, inquest told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mother was ‘so excited’ to meet baby seconds before cardiac arrest, inquest told

By Press Association
Bernadette Horsey worked as a biomedical scientist at the Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (Family Handout/PA Media)
A new mother said “I’m so excited” seconds before she went into cardiac arrest and died after her baby was delivered, an inquest has heard.

Bernadette Horsey died shortly after her son, Tim, was born in a planned caesarean section on January 19 2022 at the Royal Derby Hospital.

An inquest into her death at Derby Coroner’s Court previously heard doctors had no concerns about the 31-year-old’s health before she suffered a “profound, catastrophic collapse” moments after Tim was delivered.

On Thursday, Dr Rebecca Robinson, a consultant obstetrician at the University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust who delivered Tim, said the operation was routine until seconds before the cardiac arrest.

Shortly before, she had heard Mrs Horsey speak and had the screens taken down so Mrs Horsey and her husband, Aaron, could see their son being delivered.

She said: “I remember hearing Bernadette saying ‘I’m so excited’ as I was delivering him, so from my point of view I had no concerns, and was about to drop the screen.

“I saw Aaron and Bernadette both smile, and look at each other and smile, and I heard Bernadette say ‘It’s a boy’.

“At the point Tim was born, she was in theatre, she was there and she was well.

“What happened next happened very suddenly.”

The court heard on Wednesday from consultant anaesthetist, Dr Martyn Traves, who was also involved in the operation and present in theatre.

Dr Traves said he also had no concerns until shortly after Tim’s birth, when he noticed Mrs Horsey turn pale and become tonic, meaning her body was beginning to enter a seizure state.

She was declared to have gone into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at 11:45am.

Dr Traves told the coroner that he was “certain” she had suffered an amniotic fluid embolus, which caused her to enter cardiac arrest within seconds.

Dr Robinson estimated that she and her colleagues noticed the change in Mrs Horsey’s health in around 10 seconds and agreed with Dr Traves’ conclusion that an embolus had caused her death, describing the incident as “absolutely horrible”.

She said: “I heard Dr Traves say ‘she is going tonic’ and at the same time as that heard people saying ‘Bernadette’ and her not responding.

“That must have been the exact moment when things went from entirely well to catastrophically different, a catastrophic physical change was witnessed at that point.

“The way that it happened, the clinical constellation of symptoms and signs of how it happened so suddenly, the timing of it [after] a baby being delivered, was classic of an amniotic fluid embolism.

“That is what clinically I believe was the cause. It was absolutely textbook presentation.”

Tim, pictured with his father, Aaron Horsey, survived (Family Handout/PA)
An embolus can occur when amniotic fluid gets into the maternal bloodstream, which Dr Robinson said in rare cases can put strain on the heart and in Bernadette’s case caused her to go into cardiac arrest.

She said deaths from such an embolus were rare and science had not yet established how amniotic fluid enters the bloodstream, but added it did not always cause harm or death.

She said: “Other people can bleed uncontrollably or have shortness of breath.

“In Bernadette’s case, the first sign of anything going wrong was a cardiac arrest.

“There are no known risk factors and no ways of predicting an amniotic fluid embolus.

“Everything was routine up until the moment of the cardiac arrest.”

When asked by Louise Pinder, assistant coroner for Derby and Derbyshire, whether she felt there were any missed opportunities to save Mrs Horsey, Dr Robinson replied: “No, I don’t think that there were.”

The inquest, expected to conclude on Friday, continues.