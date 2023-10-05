Man bailed after fatal XL bully attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Man bailed after fatal XL bully attack

By Press Association
Police activity on Maple Terrace in Shiney Row near Sunderland where a man in his 50s was killed in a dog attack on Tuesday evening (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A dog owner arrested on suspicion of murder after an XL bully attack left a man dead has been released on bail.

Ian Langley, 54, originally from Liverpool but living in Shiney Row near Sunderland, suffered severe neck injuries in an attack on Tuesday evening and died in hospital.

A friend said Mr Langley weighed only eight stone and stood “no chance” against a big dog.

Sunderland dog attack
The police investigation is continuing into the death of Ian Langley (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Northumbria Police said the dog’s owner, aged 44, was originally arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm but was re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

On Thursday, officers said this man had been released on bail pending further inquiries.

It is understood Mr Langley was walking his Patterdale puppy, Beau, when the fatal alleged attack happened.

The puppy bolted but was rescued and is now being looked after by a friend of his, according to reports.

Police shot the dog “to ensure the safety of the public” and took another dog, also believed to be an XL bully, into custody.

In a video shared on social media, an armed police officer stood on ladders to reach over a fence into a yard and shoot the animal from the road.

“While further assessment will be carried out, officers believe the dog to be an XL bully breed,” Northumbria Police said on Wednesday.

The XL bully owner called for help and rang the police, a local resident said.

Sunderland dog attack
The dog was ‘destroyed at the scene to ensure the safety of the public’, and a second dog was also seized from an address as a precaution (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Mr Langley’s friend Michael Kennedy said on Wednesday: “He never did any harm, he was not a violent person, he wasn’t a hard man, he wasn’t the type to go looking for trouble.

“He was really thin, he would have no chance against a big dog.”

After police officially named the dead man, Detective Chief Inspector Angela Hudson said: “Our thoughts remain with Ian’s family and loved ones, as we continue to support them at this tragic time.

“Our investigation is ongoing, as we look to get answers for Ian’s family around what has happened.”

The latest attack comes as the Government looks to ban American XL bully dogs in response to a series of attacks.