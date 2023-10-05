Man fatally stabbed in chest in south London named by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man fatally stabbed in chest in south London named by police

By Press Association
Police continued to appeal for information (James Manning/PA)
A man who was fatally stabbed in the chest has been named by police.

Luke Blackmore, 42, from Morden, south London, died just after 9pm on Monday after he was injured in the street in Typhoon Way, Sutton.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Nolan said: “Our thoughts are with Luke’s family and friends as they continue to struggle with the loss.

Luke Blackmore
Luke Blackmore was stabbed to death (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“Yesterday’s arrest marks a significant development in our investigation but we still need the help of the local community and wider public.

“I would appeal to anyone who has information but has yet to get in contact with police to do so immediately.

“I would also reiterate my request for those in the area to check doorbell footage or any other cameras and see if you have captured something which may be of interest.”

A 44-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or on X, formerly Twitter, @MetCC, quoting the reference CAD 7417/02Oct, or to remain anonymous contact charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.