Kate joins World Cup winners for wheelchair rugby league session

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales invited the squad to Hampton Court Palace for a reception (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The Princess of Wales has joined some of England’s World Cup-winning wheelchair rugby league squad for a practice session.

Kate sat in a wheelchair and tried her hand at the sport during a rugby league inclusivity day staged in Hull in her role as patron of the Rugby Football League.

England hosted the World Cup last November and beat their old rivals and reigning champions France 28-24 in a closely fought final.

Kate taking part in a wheelchair rugby session
Kate took part in a wheelchair rugby session (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Their efforts helped to elevate the standing of the sport, the most inclusive format across rugby league allowing players, regardless of gender or disability, to compete together.

The princess celebrated their success by inviting the squad to Hampton Court Palace for a reception in January and said at the time she, William and their three children had watched the final on television – and youngest son Prince Louis was a keen rugby player.

The day was hosted by the Rugby Football League, Hull FC and the the University of Hull and staged at the university’s Allam Sport Centre.

Princess of Wales
The Princess of Wales, patron of the Rugby Football League, visited Hull (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The inclusivity day will see members of Hull FC’s wheelchair, physical disability and learning disability rugby league teams taking part in training skills sessions and friendly matches.

The teams will be joined by students from Hull FC’s Centre of Excellence as they learn about and experience the different forms of disability rugby league.