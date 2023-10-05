King Charles to appear on Australian dollar coins before Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

King Charles to appear on Australian dollar coins before Christmas

By Press Association
A number of dollar coins featuring the effigy of The King in Australia (Royal Australian Mint/ PA)
The King will appear on 10 million one dollar coins in Australia with his effigy to be put in circulation before Christmas, the country’s government announced.

Charles’ effigy was designed by the Royal Mint in London with the two dollar and the five, 10, 20 and 50 cent coins set to be released progressively next year.

The assistant minister for treasury Andrew Leigh said: “For the first time since 1953 the King’s effigy will appear on an Australian coin.

“Since 1953, every Australian coin has borne a Queen. That’s been true since decimal currency came into effect in 1966. So this really is a historic occasion.

“For most Australians, this will be the first time they have held in their hands a coin with a King.

“As is traditional, the new effigy will switch direction. Queen Elizabeth II faced to the right. King Charles III will face to the left.”

Mr Leigh added: “We were always going to continue to have the Sovereign on the coin.”

King Charles Coin
King Charles will appear on Australian coins before Christmas (Australian Department of Treasury/ PA)

The CEO of the Royal Australian Mint, Leigh Gordon, said the coins will “circulate by the millions across Australia for many years”.

When asked why it took Australia almost a year to introduce the coin, Mr Gordon said: “It’s not something that we particularly want to rush, we want to get it right.

“These coins will last for 30 years, or more, depending on the usage that they get.”

King Charles coin
There will be 10 million dollar coins in circulation by Christmas in Australia (Royal Australian Mint/ PA)

The 15.5 billion Australian dollars worth of coins featuring the late Queen will continue to be able to be used.

In February, the Australian Reserve Bank announced that King Charles’ image would not feature on Australia’s new five dollar banknote, and its portrait of the late Queen is to be replaced with a design honouring Indigenous Australians.

The decision came after consultation with the Australian government, with the future design intended to pay tribute to “the culture and history of the First Australians”.

The late Queen’s portrait has featured on the five dollar note since 1992, and is drawn from photographs commissioned by the Reserve Bank in 1984.