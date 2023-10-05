What the papers say – October 5

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – October 5

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s speech to the Conservative Party conference dominates the front pages of Thursday’s newspaper front pages.

Almost all of the national newspapers lead on the speech with some very different takes on its content.

The Daily Telegraph sums up Mr Sunak’s announcements with a line from the speech, saying it contained “Huge decisions to change Britain” including the plan to effectively phase out smoking, replacing A-levels and the expected scrapping of the HS2 link in favour of a northern transport network.

The decision to curb HS2 is condemned by former PM David Cameron on the front of The Times, which says the speech was a bid by Mr Sunak to “cast himself as Thatcher’s heir”.

The Daily Express calls the speech a “game changer” as it describes it as a “policy blitz to fix Britain” while the Daily Mail says he gave the party belief he can counter what it calls “Keir’s wokery”.

Not every paper is positive, the Daily Mirror describing the HS2 decision as a “train wreck” and the “PM’s great betrayal”.

Opposition to the HS2 decision from Mr Cameron and to the smoking ban from fellow former PM Liz Truss is picked up by The Independent, which says the speech went “up in smoke”, a theme continued in The Guardian which says Mr Sunak has ignited a “Tory civil war” as he positioned himself as a “change” candidate.

Declaring the Tories as the “party of change” is echoed by the Financial Times as it leads on the axing of the HS2 northern leg, while the i says the Prime Minister has turned on 13 years of Tory government to lay a “spending trap” for Labour.

The Metro also picks up on the promise of “change” as it says Mr Sunak declared he is “on track for victory”.

The Sun bucks the trend, relegating the speech to a small plug as it focuses on the decision to play what it calls a “bonkers World Cup” across three continents in 2030.

And the Daily Star says we have “hit the skids” as security tags appear on packets of toilet rolls.