Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt West End performance of Les Miserables

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt West End performance of Les Miserables

By Press Association
The protesters entered the stage during a performance of the show’s famous song One More Day (Just Stop Oil)
The protesters entered the stage during a performance of the show’s famous song One More Day (Just Stop Oil)

Just Stop Oil protesters halted a performance of Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre in London’s West End on Wednesday night.

The protesters entered the stage during a performance of Do You Hear The People Sing?

Just Stop Oil said that four protesters then locked themselves to the stage using flexible bicycle locks at around 8.50pm. The show did not resume.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the group wrote: “4 people are locked to the stage of the French-revolution-themed show.

“Valjean steals bread to feed a starving child. How long before we are all forced to steal?”

In video of the incident, audience members can be heard booing the demonstrators.

Just Stop Oil said that the performance was stopped and the theatre was evacuated by 9.10pm.

The Metropolitan Police said that five people were arrested at the theatre.

Just Stop Oil protest
The Metropolitan Police said that five people were arrested at the theatre (Just Stop Oil)

In a post on X, the force said: “At about 9pm tonight, police were called to a protest inside a theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue, WC1.

“Local officers were quickly on scene and five people have been arrested.”

William Village, chief executive of Delfont Mackintosh Theatres – which owns the Sondheim, said: “During the first half of our performance of Les Miserables, individuals from Just Stop Oil invaded the stage, abruptly stopping the show.

“Following our safety protocols, the audience were asked to leave the auditorium and the Met Police attended.

“Regrettably, there was insufficient time to enable us to complete the rest of the performance.

“Whilst we recognise the importance of free expression, we must also respect our audience’s right to enjoy the event for which they have paid.”