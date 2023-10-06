What the papers say – October 6

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – October 6

By Press Association
The fallout from the Prime Minister’s speech at the Conservative Party conference continues to feature on the front of Friday’s newspaper front pages.

There is little agreement on the main story of the day, but several political stories figure strongly amid a range of choices.

The i harks back to Rishi Sunak’s speech and says the plan he spelled out for HS2 is already in doubt.

It also says Sir Keir Starmer will not revive HS2 if Labour win the next election, a line which is echoed in The Daily Telegraph. One of several papers to feature a picture of the Princess of Wales playing wheelchair rugby league, the Telegraph also reports on fears among ministers that the deportation of migrants to Rwanda could face another legal block.

The Guardian also focuses on the Labour leader, saying key figures from Labour’s 1997 election success have urged him to set out a clearer policy platform with much of the front page given over to the figures showing the warmest September on record.

There is more immigration on the front of the Daily Express, which reports on a poll which backs withdrawing from the European Convention of Human Rights to allow for more deportations, while The Independent says a rise in hate crimes against transgender people have been fuelled by politicians’ comments, according to the Home Office.

The Times focuses on the Crown Prosecution “opening the door” to mercy killings with its latest guidance, as well as saying Labour plan primary school children having to brush their teeth at school.

Away from politics, the Daily Mail reports on two members of nursing staff convicted of mistreating stroke patients.

The Metro concentrates on the trial for the murder of Ashley Dale in Liverpool, saying she was killed after a feud was reignited at the Glastonbury festival.

A suspected plot to kidnap This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby features on the front of The Sun, which says she is under round-the-clock guard with a man in custody.

The Daily Mirror concentrates on the award winners at its Pride of Britain Awards, revealing former rugby league star Rob Burrow, his wife Lindsey and ex-Leeds colleague Kevin Sinfield will be honoured after raising more than £13 million to fight motor neurone disease.

Mortgages make the front of the Financial Times, which says Metro Bank has sounded out rivals about buying a third of its mortgage book to help its balance sheet.

And the Daily Star says friends are in short supply for the average Brit.