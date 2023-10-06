Surge in paramilitary-style shootings revealed in police figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Surge in paramilitary-style shootings revealed in police figures

By Press Association
A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) patrol car (Niall Carson/PA)


The number of paramilitary-style shootings in Northern Ireland has almost tripled in a year, police figures have revealed.

The attacks usually involve the victim being shot in the knees, elbows, ankle or thighs by paramilitaries who often claim it as a “punishment” for anti-social behaviour.

It happens within both loyalist and republican communities

Between October 1 2022 and September 30 2023, there were 19 casualties of these shootings recorded by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

This is a significant increase from the seven recorded during the previous 12 months.

There were five recorded attacks in September alone, the most in a month since June 2016 according to police.

Most took place in Belfast (nine), while there were four each in the Ards and North Down area, and the Derry City and Strabane area.

There were two attacks recorded in the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

A smaller increase was also recorded in the number of paramilitary-style assaults.

This type of attack usually involves the victim being set upon with weapons such as iron bars or baseball bats as a “punishment”.

Some 33 casualties of paramilitary-style assaults were recorded in the last 12 months compared to 29 during the previous 12 months.

Most took place in Belfast (14), more than twice the total for the capital in the previous year (six).

Sean Fox death
An officer from the PSNI at the scene following the shooting of Sean Fox in west Belfast in October 2022 (PA)

The latest PSNI recorded security situation statistics, compiled by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra), recorded one death considered to be security related.

Sean Fox, 42, was shot dead at a west Belfast social club in front of more than 100 people in October last year.

Police have not attribute the murder to a particular organisation but said it bore “the hallmarks of dissident republican killings”.

The PSNI recently issued a fresh appeal for information about the murder on the first anniversary.

An increase in the number of bombing incidents across Northern Ireland was also recorded, seven, up from four in the previous 12 month.

Meanwhile the statistics recorded 120 security related arrests under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000, compared to 119 during the previous 12 months.

And some 28 people were subsequently charged, twice the number during the previous 12 months (14).

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Hill, head of Organised Crime Branch, described paramilitary-style shootings as “appalling acts of violence against some of the most vulnerable members of our communities”.

“There were 19 victims of such assaults during the last 12 months, compared to seven during the previous 12 months.

“Last month alone saw five casualties of such attacks,” he said.

“These actions are deplorable. 

“They’re brutal and cowardly, and have no place whatsoever in today’s society.”

Mr Hill said police, along with partner agencies, “will relentlessly continue to target those groups and individuals who continue to exploit the most vulnerable in our communities”.

“The solution requires collective efforts, and I’m keen to reiterate an appeal to anyone with information, or concerns, to please speak up,” he said.

“You can contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or contact Crimestoppers, with 100% anonymity, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”