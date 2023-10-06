Supermarkets to create thousands of jobs over festive season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Supermarkets to create thousands of jobs over festive season

By Press Association
Aldi is creating 3,000 permanent and temporary jobs, while Morrisons is looking for 3,500 extra staff to work over Christmas (Julien Behal/PA)
Aldi is creating 3,000 permanent and temporary jobs, while Morrisons is looking for 3,500 extra staff to work over Christmas (Julien Behal/PA)

Two supermarket giants have announced plans to recruit thousands of workers ahead of the busy festive season.

Aldi is creating 3,000 permanent and temporary jobs, while Morrisons is looking for 3,500 extra staff to work in its stores, food manufacturing sites and logistics operations as both firms deal with expected increased demand over the Christmas period.

Aldi said its positions will include store assistants, managerial positions and cleaners.

Aldi is also recruiting across its regional distribution centres, with around 1,500 roles available, including warehouse selectors, logistics assistants and warehouse cleaners.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “It’s never been more important to us to make affordable high-quality food accessible to all, especially at Christmas. That’s why we’re looking forward to welcoming thousands of new colleagues to our stores and regional distribution centres over the coming months.

“Our colleagues play such a vital role in keeping our shelves stocked throughout the year, which is why we will once again be keeping our stores closed on Boxing Day as a way to say thank you for their continued hard work.”

Starting pay for store assistants at Aldi is £11.40 an hour nationally, and £12.85 inside the M25. Aldi said it also remains the only supermarket in the UK to offer paid breaks.

Morrisons said it was looking for 3,500 extra staff to work in its stores, food manufacturing sites and logistics operations, adding that the range of roles offered flexibility and with no prior experience necessary.

Clare Grainger, people director at Morrisons, said: “Christmas is one of our busiest periods and we’re looking for an additional 3,500 people to join our talented teams.

“These new colleagues will play a crucial role in creating and delivering the products our customers need to help make their celebrations special.

“There are lots of great opportunities on offer across the UK with both temporary and permanent roles in our stores, manufacturing and logistics sites.”