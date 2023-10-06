PM hopeful that talks with DUP moving to ‘positive’ conclusion, says Varadkar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

PM hopeful that talks with DUP moving to ‘positive’ conclusion, says Varadkar

By Press Association
Taoiseach and leader of the Fine Gael party Leo Varadkar speaking to media at the Strand Hotel, Limerick, during the Fine Gael party think-in (Brian Lawless/PA)
Taoiseach and leader of the Fine Gael party Leo Varadkar speaking to media at the Strand Hotel, Limerick, during the Fine Gael party think-in (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland’s premier has said Rishi Sunak is hopeful talks with the DUP on restoring powersharing in Northern Ireland are moving towards a positive conclusion.

Leo Varadkar said the Prime Minister briefed him on the status of the UK Government’s negotiations with the DUP during their bilateral meeting in Spain on Thursday.

Mr Varadkar, who remained in Granada on Friday for a meeting with EU leaders, said a window of opportunity to reach an agreement may be approaching.

On Thursday night, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson insisted gaps remain between Government and his party on the post-Brexit trade border impasse.

Brexit
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson speaking outside Brownlow House in Lurgan following a meeting of the party’s ruling executive on Thursday (Brian Lawless/PA)

Emerging from a meeting of the DUP’s ruling executive in Lurgan, Co Armagh, Sir Jeffrey said he was not going to set any deadlines on the engagement with London but he indicated the Government was now in a position to respond to his party’s latest requests.

The DUP withdrew first minister Paul Givan from the Stormont executive in February 2022 in protest at the internal UK trade barriers created by Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

Powersharing is unable to function without the participation of the region’s largest unionist party.

The UK and EU agreed the Windsor Framework earlier this year in an attempt to address unionist concerns about the protocol but the DUP has indicated it will not return to the Stormont Assembly until the UK Government provides further assurances over Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market.

One of the main parts of the framework, the green/red lane system for the movement of goods, became operational at Northern Ireland ports on Sunday.

Mr Varadkar was asked about his meeting with Mr Sunak as he spoke to reporters in Granada on Friday morning.

“Prime minister Sunak gave me a briefing on the talks and contacts that they’re having with the DUP at the moment,” he said.

“They’re ongoing. He didn’t go into the detail of those but very much said that they were bilateral discussions between the DUP and the UK Government, and that he hoped that they were moving towards a conclusion and that that would be a positive conclusion. But that remains to be seen.”

Mr Varadkar added: “There wasn’t any timeline given but you’ll be aware the DUP had an internal party meeting that happened there yesterday, and their conference is coming up at the weekend (October 13/14).

“So, you know, perhaps this is another window of opportunity to come to an agreement, an agreement between the UK Government and the DUP which enables the Assembly, executive and the North South Ministerial Council to start functioning again.

“So, you know, hopefully that’s the case but that remains to be seen over the next couple of weeks.”

European Political Community summit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holding a bilateral meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during the European Political Community summit in Granada, Spain (Manu Fernandez/PA)

Sir Jeffrey said Thursday’s meeting of his party’s executive was “very positive” and there were no dissenting voices.

He said he was not in a position to make a recommendation to party colleagues as he had not yet received the UK’s latest proposals.

“Clearly there are still gaps between us and them in terms of the shortcomings of the Windsor Framework, the areas where we believe it does not go far enough in delivering for Northern Ireland and our ability to trade within the United Kingdom on its internal market,” he said.

“And the party is very clear – we’re focused on what we need to achieve and over the next few weeks we’ll continue that engagement with the Government to try and get to the solution that we need.

“A solution that both unionists and nationalists can support, that provides the strong foundations that Stormont needs to get back up and running.”

Earlier, Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill said the coming weeks would be “critical” in efforts to restore the Stormont Assembly and executive.

Addressing a meeting of party activists in Co Armagh, Sinn Fein’s vice president said a pragmatic approach was required by all political parties to “get down to business”.