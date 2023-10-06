King expresses condolences to Italy’s President following fatal bus crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King expresses condolences to Italy’s President following fatal bus crash

By Press Association
The King sent a message of condolence over the tragedy in Venice (Jane Barlow/PA)
The King has said he was “shocked and profoundly saddened” by a fatal bus crash in Italy, in a message of condolence to the nation’s President Sergio Mattarella.

Charles said in his message to the Italian statesman that he and the Queen wanted to express their “deepest condolences” to the bereaved families of the 21 killed and survivors of the crash in a borough of Venice.

The King’s message read: “My wife and I have been most shocked and profoundly saddened by the news of the terrible bus accident in Mestre and would like to express our deepest condolences to the families of all those who have so tragically lost their lives and to those who have been injured.

Bus crash scene
The incident took place on Wednesday near Venice’s historic centre (AP)

“During our visits to Italy, we have always been struck by the kindness and generosity of the Italian people.

“Our thoughts, prayers and heartfelt sympathy are with all those who have been affected by this appalling tragedy.”

The bus was carrying foreign tourists when it fell from an elevated street on Tuesday in Mestre, en route to a camping site near the community of Marghera, and caught fire.

Firefighters and other emergency responders worked into the night trying to extract bodies and extinguish the flames.

The victims included at least four Ukrainians and a German citizen.