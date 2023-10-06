Bernie Taupin reveals surprising original inspiration for Candle In The Wind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bernie Taupin reveals surprising original inspiration for Candle In The Wind

By Press Association
Bernie Taupin during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)
Bernie Taupin during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)

Bernie Taupin has revealed he did not initially intend the original version of Candle In The Wind to be about Marilyn Monroe.

The Oscar-winning songwriter, whose long-running collaboration with Sir Elton John is one of the most successful and prolific in modern music, said he originally planned for the song to be about the actor Montgomery Clift.

Candle In The Wind’s lyrics were later rewritten as a tribute to the late Diana, Princess of Wales, after her death in 1997.

Bernie Taupin with Sir Elton John and their Best Original Song Oscar for I'm Gonna Love Me Again from Rocketman
Bernie Taupin with Sir Elton John and their Best Original Song Oscar for I’m Gonna Love Me Again from Rocketman (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show, Taupin revealed the meaning behind Candle In The Wind, saying: “I liked the title of Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn’s book, which is a metaphor for a life snuffed out too soon.

“At the same time, I saw The Misfits and was fascinated by Montgomery Clift who died young.

“But then I wondered how many people would know who he was.

“Even though I didn’t care for Marilyn Monroe, people would think her a much more fragile character and more indicative of the ‘candle in the wind’ so I am glad I went with her.

“Otherwise, history would have been very different.”

Elton John performing at Diana's funeral
Elton John performing at Diana’s funeral (Paul Hackett/Pool)

Discussing the changes he made to the lyrics so the song could be performed by Sir Elton as a tribute to Diana at her funeral, he said: “I rewrote it in half an hour, it wasn’t difficult.

“I’ve only actually heard it a couple of times – once at the funeral and once in the studio so don’t remember a word of it!”

The Graham Norton Show is on BBC One on October 6 at 10.40pm.