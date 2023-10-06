Met Police officer accused of raping two women ‘shocked’ to be arrested

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Met Police officer accused of raping two women ‘shocked’ to be arrested

By Press Association
Rupert Edwards is on trial charged with raping two women (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
A serving Metropolitan Police officer accused of raping two women in 11 days while off duty has said he was “shocked and surprised” when he was arrested.

Suspended Pc Rupert Edwards, 30, is alleged to have raped one woman in Epsom, Surrey, and the other in Lambeth, south London.

Edwards, from Ashtead, Surrey, raped the two women after meeting them in bars on August 26 2022 and September 5 2022, prosecutors said.

Giving evidence at Inner London Crown Court on Friday, Edwards said he treated the women, who are in their 20s and 30s, well and denied attacking them.

In a prepared statement given to police, Edwards claimed all sexual activity with the first claimant was consensual and at no point did she indicate that she was not consenting, the court previously heard.

Edwards told police the second complainant never said she did not want sexual intercourse without contraception, and that they engaged in consensual sexual activity.

Prosecutor Robert Brown previously told the court the first complainant met Edwards on a night out and danced with him, before “kissing the defendant, who she found attractive” at a bar.

They later got a cab back to her home and had consensual sex “at least once, possibly twice”.

The complainant claims she later told him “I can’t go again” but the defendant pulled her leg up and initiated further sexual intercourse, Mr Brown said.

Asked if the woman told him she did not want to have sex again because she was “tired and sore”, Edwards said: “I do not agree with that”.

Mr Brown continued: “You prioritised your own sexual gratification over her wishes didn’t you?” Edwards replied: “No”.

The second count of rape on the indictment relates to another woman who was interviewed by police on September 6 2022, the court previously heard.

Mr Brown said the woman recalls engaging in consensual sex with him at the address but “told him from the outset there could be no intercourse” because they did not have any condoms.

The woman said Edwards agreed to this but she was later awoken when he raped her, jurors heard.

The prosecutor said: “Isn’t the truth that she said you couldn’t have sex because she had no condoms?” Edwards replied: “No”.

When pressed by Mr Brown, the suspended Pc said: “At no point was she asleep [during sex].”

Edwards said the woman had been a “similar level of drunk” to him, adding he was “shocked and surprised” to be arrested the next morning.

He said he deleted all of his social media after his arrest because it was a “difficult time” and he “didn’t want to be on there”.

Asked by Mr Brown if he had “treated her well and sensitively”, Edwards replied: “Yes”.

The trial continues.