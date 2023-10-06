Police name teenager stabbed to death in Brighton

A 17-year-old boy stabbed to death in Brighton has been named as Mustafa Momand.

Police were called to Queen’s Road in the city on Thursday evening to reports of the stabbing – and the teenager was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following an “extensive search”, a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of the murder and remains in police custody, Sussex Police said.

Mr Momand’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward after the fatal stabbing.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell of Sussex Police said: “This is a tragic incident in which a young man has lost his life and our thoughts are with Mustafa’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“A suspect is in custody and a fast-moving investigation is under way to establish exactly what happened. There will be an increased police presence in the area while this is ongoing.

Police at the scene of the stabbing (Jamie Lashmar/PA)

“We are working with our partners to limit disruption from the Queen’s Road closure that’s currently in place, and we’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding at this time.

“This incident took place in the centre of the city at a peak time. Officers have already spoken with many witnesses but we continue to urge anyone who saw what happened or saw any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time to please come forward.

“Similarly, we are asking anyone who has relevant information or video footage – for example from a dashcam or their mobile phone – to get in touch.”