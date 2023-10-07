What the papers say – October 7 By Press Association October 7 2023, 1.15am Share What the papers say – October 7 Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/6213382/what-the-papers-say-october-7/ Copy Link What the papers say (PA) The arrest of a man over an alleged plot to kidnap and murder This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby leads the Saturday papers. The Daily Mirror, The Sun and the Daily Express say a court heard Gavin Plumb is alleged to have conspired online with another man and created a “detailed plan” to carry out the offences. Saturday's front page: Accused in the dock #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/7S9msdR6tz pic.twitter.com/YZtL1oP6Z9— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) October 6, 2023 On tomorrow's front page: Security guard in court charged with ‘plotting to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby with US hitman as “weapons” found’https://t.co/HCUZRI7hof pic.twitter.com/XCm8UT1n0l— The Sun (@TheSun) October 6, 2023 Saturday's front page: Man charged with 'hitman plot' to kill Holly Willoughbyhttps://t.co/9EfdNNZCmx#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/puvRFICiK6— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 6, 2023 Elsewhere, police wrongly labelled hundreds of suspected rapists as women, the Daily Telegraph reports, despite the Home Secretary saying they should not. 📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Rapists wrongly labelled as 'women' by police'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletter👇https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/K5v2H3G3KB— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 6, 2023 The Independent also focuses on crime, saying there are a record number of suspected rapists in Britain due to a growing court backlog. Tomorrow's @independent front page. To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/koJc3LN1ax pic.twitter.com/zgB074Jaqk— Thair Shaikh (@ThairShaikh) October 6, 2023 The Times relays Labour’s message that the NHS must “modernise or die” as they pledge to double the number of diagnostic scanners in hospitals. Saturday's TIMES: NHS must modernise or die, says Labour#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/0mqMdER35A— Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) October 6, 2023 The Daily Mail says “dozens” of universities, police forces, fire services and councils have “male menopause” policies. Saturday's DAILY MAIL: Manopause madness#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/17Um0hcIrC— Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) October 6, 2023 Meanwhile, a group of Metro Bank bondholders have contacted the lender’s board to propose a £600 million capital injection, according to the FT Weekend. Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Friday October 6 https://t.co/4ecMs7JmdY pic.twitter.com/XfmGZKGYQf— Financial Times (@FT) October 5, 2023 And the Daily Star features a story paying tribute to Sir Alex Ferguson’s late wife Lady Cathy Ferguson, who died at the age of 84. Saturday's front page: Fergie's agonyhttps://t.co/rAaZXwOm8B pic.twitter.com/j9GnmXIkEE— Daily Star (@dailystar) October 6, 2023