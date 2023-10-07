Creeslough community marks anniversary of deadly service station blast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Creeslough community marks anniversary of deadly service station blast

By Press Association
Donna and Hugh Harper, the parents of 14-year-old Leona Harper who died in the explosion, lay a wreath at a commemoration and remembrance service in Creeslough, Co Donegal on the first anniversary of the explosion at a service station which killed 10 people. Picture date: Saturday October 7, 2023.
A ceremony is being held in an Irish village to mark a year since 10 people died in an explosion at a service station.

Voice of an Angel was played as the memorial service began just before 3pm.

Locals were silent as they gathered at the street leading to the site of the blast.

Four men, three women and three young people, ranging in age from five to 59, died in the blast that took place in the Co Donegal village of Creeslough on the afternoon of Friday October 7 last year.

Explosion at Donegal service station anniversary
Fr John Joe Duffy speaks at a commemoration and remembrance service in Creeslough, Co Donegal on the first anniversary of the explosion at a service station which killed 10 people. Picture date: Saturday October 7, 2023.

Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe, Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, fashion student Jessica Gallagher, Celtic fan Martin McGill, Sydney native James O’Flaherty, shop worker Martina Martin, carpenter Hugh ‘Hughie’ Kelly and 14-year-old Leona Harper were killed in the explosion.

A vigil mass is to take place at 7.30pm at St Michael’s Church to remember those who died and those who were injured, and to thank the first responders to the scene.

The rescue and recovery effort, involving members of the community and emergency services on both sides of the border, was praised and sympathies were shared from across the world in the aftermath of the explosion.

A year on, no update has been given publicly on what caused the explosion.

Explosion at Donegal service station
Seven people died in the explosion at Applegreen service station (Brian Lawless/PA)

Irish police previously said the incident was being treated as a tragic accident, with a gas leak considered as one possibility.

An Garda Siochana said ahead of the anniversary that its investigation was continuing “as expeditiously as possible”.

It said that over 1,350 lines of inquiry had been actioned and more than 900 statements had been taken.

Various Garda agencies are involved in the investigation and are being assisted by the Norwegian company Det Norske Veritas, which specialises in investigating and testing energy systems.

Explosion at Donegal service station
Gardai at the Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ahead of the anniversary date, the families of those who died requested that the media respect their privacy.

Ireland’s premier Leo Varadkar said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with those who lost loved ones and the community in Creeslough today and every day. Seasimid libh.”

Ireland’s deputy premier Micheal Martin said he was “thinking of the people of Creeslough today, one year on since the terrible tragedy”.

“We remember the 10 lives lost, those injured, their families, and an entire community united in grief,” Mr Martin said on X, formerly known as Twitter.