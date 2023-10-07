Video shows driver losing control and swerving across M25 before crashing twice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Video shows driver losing control and swerving across M25 before crashing twice

By Press Association
Handout grab from video issued by Hertfordshire Police of Jack Doolan driving at more than 75mph
A driver with a space saver tyre has been captured on video losing control and swerving across the M25 before crashing twice.

Jack Doolan undertook a vehicle in the outside lane in his Ford Mondeo between Junctions 21 and 21a at around 7.50pm on December 20 2022.

The 22-year-old was driving at more than 75mph, despite having a space saver tyre, which has a recommended speed limit of below 50mph.

He was then caught on camera braking and swerving across to the opposite side of the carriageway, crashing into a Ford Fiesta on the inside lane.

Doolan continued to lose control and veered back across the carriageway before colliding with the concrete central barrier.

He then failed to stop at the scene before he was arrested by officers.

Doolan, from Temple Close, Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and failing to stop, then was disqualified from driving for two years when he appeared at St Albans Crown Court on Monday.

He was also sentenced to a community order for 12 months in which he must undertake 200 hours of unpaid work, he must also complete 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days and pay £250 in costs.

Chief Inspector Stephen O’Keeffe, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s road policing unit, said: “This incident was completely preventable by driving within the conditions of the road environment and vehicle capability.

“Space saver tyres are only designed to get you to a safe location, at slower speeds, to get the tyre replaced only.

“It was a miracle that no-one was seriously hurt as a result of Doolan’s dangerous and reckless behaviour.”