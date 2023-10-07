Murder charge after man, 22, stabbed to death in south London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Murder charge after man, 22, stabbed to death in south London

By Press Association
Keelen Morris Wong was killed on Coldharbour Lane on Tuesday (Metropolitan Police/PA)
A man has been charged with murder after a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death in Brixton.

Kyiza Sandiford, 23, appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with the murder of Keelen Morris Wong and possession of an offensive weapon.

It comes after Mr Wong was killed on Coldharbour Lane shortly before 5pm on Tuesday.

Police and the London Ambulance Service attended but Mr Wong was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers, the Metropolitan Police said.

Sandiford, of Merton, was arrested on Tuesday.

He appeared at court and was remanded into custody until his next appearance at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

Metropolitan Police stock
Police appealed for witnesses (Nick Ansell/PA)

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has been bailed, pending further inquiries, to a date in early January.

Another 15-year-old boy was arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder.

He remains in police custody.

Anyone who has information that may assist the investigation should call 101 or post via @MetCC ref CAD 5530/03OCT.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers.